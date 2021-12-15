Study shows how HIV copies itself in the body

The troubling arrival of a new form of the COVID-19 virus that is rife with mutations—around 50 of them—has world leaders, stock markets, and scientists scrambling in anticipation of a global coronavirus tsunami that some fear could outstrip today’s delta variant pandemic. It’s still too early in the study of the new omicron variant to have dissected all those mutations, deciphering their likely impacts on viral spread, illness severity, the reliability of diagnostic tests, vaccine protection, and the utility of dozens of drugs and treatments. South Africa was the first country to identify the variant, based on cases that had been detected in Botswana. There are indications it was circulating in Europe even earlier, but a genetic analysis of some 200 South African omicron samples by well-known computational biologist Trevor Bedford of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle pushes the date of first emergence in that country possibly back to September.

