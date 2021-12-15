ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Study shows how HIV copies itself in the body

By The Ohio State University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIV replication in the human body requires that specific viral RNAs be packaged into progeny virus particles. A new study has found how a small difference in the RNA sequence can allow the viral RNA to be packaged for replication, creating potential targets for future HIV treatments. The study,...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Messenger Rna#Hiv Drugs#Rna Biology#Rna#Ohio Eminent Scholar#The Ohio State University
scitechdaily.com

Two Common Over-the-Counter Compounds Reduce COVID-19 Virus Replication by 99% in Early Testing

A pair of over-the-counter compounds has been found in preliminary tests to inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19, University of Florida Health researchers have found. The combination includes diphenhydramine, an antihistamine used for allergy symptoms. When paired with lactoferrin, a protein found in cow and human milk, the compounds were found to hinder the SARS-CoV-2 virus during tests in monkey cells and human lung cells.
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Uncover How Herpes Infiltrates Our Nervous System

Herpes simplex is the criminal genius of viruses, infiltrating the cells that line our most delicate body parts through nervous system, and lurks in our DNA. A protein called pUL36, which is encoded the virus, provided hints that protein can lock onto dynein molecules. Previous studies show that tiny biological motors that click-clack their way along the web of rigid strings, helped the cell to form.
SCIENCE
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MedicalXpress

Experimental mRNA HIV vaccine safe, shows promise in animals

An experimental HIV vaccine based on mRNA—the same platform technology used in two highly effective COVID-19 vaccines—shows promise in mice and non-human primates, according to scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. Their results, published in Nature Medicine, show that the novel vaccine was safe and prompted desired antibody and cellular immune responses against an HIV-like virus. Rhesus macaques receiving a priming vaccine followed by multiple booster inoculations had a 79% lower per-exposure risk of infection by simian-human immunodeficiency virus (SHIV) compared to unvaccinated animals. The research was led by Paolo Lusso, M.D., Ph.D., of NIAID's Laboratory of Immunoregulation, in collaboration with other NIAID scientists, investigators from Moderna, Inc. and colleagues at other institutions.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
biospace.com

New Study: Fat Cells Are a Reservoir for COVID-19 Infection

The complications of obesity raise the risk of many diseases, so the association with more severe COVID-19 infection was no surprise. Obese adults have higher rates of hypertension and type 2 diabetes, which increases a patient’s chance of severe illness from the novel coronavirus. But scientists have suspected that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Nose cells could be key target in fight against severe COVID-19

Scientists have shed new light on early events in the battle between COVID-19 and the immune system in the nose, a key entry point for the virus. Experts at Newcastle University have found that all nasal cell types are vulnerable to infection and that some, such as ciliated and secretory cells, support even greater levels of infection.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Proves COVID-19 Affects Fat Cells Directly!

According to a new study, coronavirus might be affecting fat cells directly as well as some specific immune cells that can be found in fat tissue. The study was previously posted in the preprint database bioRxiv and as part of it, scientists experimented with fat tissue that had been procured from bariatric surgeries in order to figure out whether or not it could be infected by the virus.
SCIENCE
WEKU

Omicron evades Moderna vaccine too, study suggests, but boosters help

There's more mixed news about the power of vaccines to protect people against the omicron variant — this time about the Moderna vaccine. A preliminary study made public Wednesday studied blood samples in the lab from 30 people who had gotten two Moderna shots, and it found that the antibodies in their blood are at least about 50 times less effective at neutralizing the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ScienceAlert

Shock AI Discovery Suggests We've Not Even Discovered Half of What's Inside Our Cells

Inside every cell of the human body is a constellation of proteins, millions of them. They're all jostling about, being speedily assembled, folded, packaged, shipped, cut and recycled in a hive of activity that works at a feverish pace to keep us alive and ticking. But without a full inventory of the protein universe inside our cells, scientists are hard-pressed to appreciate on a molecular level what goes wrong with our bodies that leads to disease. Now, researchers have developed a new technique that uses artificial intelligence to assimilate data from microscopy images of single cells and biochemical analyses, to create a 'unified...
SCIENCE
Foreign Policy

How HIV and COVID-19 Variants Are Connected

The troubling arrival of a new form of the COVID-19 virus that is rife with mutations—around 50 of them—has world leaders, stock markets, and scientists scrambling in anticipation of a global coronavirus tsunami that some fear could outstrip today’s delta variant pandemic. It’s still too early in the study of the new omicron variant to have dissected all those mutations, deciphering their likely impacts on viral spread, illness severity, the reliability of diagnostic tests, vaccine protection, and the utility of dozens of drugs and treatments. South Africa was the first country to identify the variant, based on cases that had been detected in Botswana. There are indications it was circulating in Europe even earlier, but a genetic analysis of some 200 South African omicron samples by well-known computational biologist Trevor Bedford of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle pushes the date of first emergence in that country possibly back to September.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Discovery of a Stem-like T cell in type 1 diabetes holds potential for improving cancer immunotherapy, Sloan Kettering Institute scientists say

To an immunologist, autoimmune diseases like Type 1 diabetes are the polar opposite of cancer. In the former, the immune system goes into overdrive and attacks the body’s own organs in a relentless manner, eventually causing disease; with cancer, the immune system shuts down and fails to mount an aggressive attack to stop cancer from forming.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Develop a New Molecule That Blocks COVID-19 Infection

The newly developed molecule belongs to a class of compounds known as RNA aptamers and it is based on the same type of building blocks that are used for mRNA vaccines. This makes them much cheaper and easier to manufacture than the antibodies that are currently used to treat Covid-19 and to detect viral infection using rapid antigen tests.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy