The Biggest upset in college football National Signing Day history with the nation’s top recruit decommitting from Florida State and signing with Jackson State. The nation’s top overall recruit, Travis Hunter, just flipped to Jackson State on National Signing Day. Hunter had been committed to Florida State for over one year. He did recently visit other schools, Jackson State included. Did anyone still really think that Hunter would end up playing college football for NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and Jackson State, however?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO