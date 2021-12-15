ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kedren Health receives $30M from state for renovation, expansion

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9oDC_0dNpr3Rn00

State legislators joined Kedren Health officials Wednesday to formally present the South Los Angeles health center a $30 million check to expand its behavioral health hospital.

The state funding will help Kedren renovate and expand its campus at 4211 S. Avalon St. Officials said they hope the expansion will help Kedren combat disparities in health, mental health, homelessness and poverty in its community and Los Angeles County.

“Kedren Community Health Center is a pillar in the South L.A. community. It was an honor to help champion such critical investment in the state budget, and recognize their commitment to health equity,” Sen. Sydney Kamlager, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement.

“I look forward to seeing Kedren effectively and compassionately continue to expand behavioral health care services and close health care disparities across the region. Supporting community starts with supporting community health centers,” she said.

Kedren was founded following the Watts riots in 1965 by 16 Black psychiatrists, led by child psychiatrist Dr. James Jones, with the goal of helping young children with mental health services.

The center provides integrated and behavioral health services to children, youth, adults and families, with services offered regardless of a person’s immigration status, residency, language, culture, gender, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or ability to pay.

“This has been an 18-year struggle to acquire the support and funding to create a holistic one-stop medical home for healing and reintegration. We will now be the first, and for this we are grateful to our State Representatives for never giving up on equity and delivering for our community,” Kedren President and CEO Dr. John Griffith said in a statement.

Kamlager and Griffith were joined at the ceremony by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood; Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles; Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price and Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health Director Jonathan Sherin.

“Kedren has been a force of nature in the 9th District when it comes to addressing the urgent needs of the community. Their medical staff have their fingers on the pulse of what it takes to turn someone’s life around,” Price said.

“With the expansion of the hospital’s behavioral health, they will be even better equipped to address the conditions suffered from mental illness and homelessness from the inside out.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

San Bernardino County mobile survey to collect data on homeless will be conducted Jan. 27

The annual Point-In-Time Count (PITC) of unsheltered homeless individuals will be conducted on Jan. 27. Volunteers throughout the county, who are members of the public, community groups, County employees, homeless service providers and private-sector stakeholders will canvass the county’s cities, towns and unincorporated communities to count, survey and assist the county’s homeless population.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

COVID hospitalizations continue to rise in LA County

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County continued an unsettling upward climb Wednesday as new infections continued to mount amid growing concerns about a winter virus surge. According to state figures, there were 770 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 751 on Tuesday — but up about...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
HeySoCal

LA County, city lead coalition in amicus brief calling for overturn of decision finding DACA unlawful

The city and county of Los Angeles led a coalition of 65 local governments and four government advocacy organizations in an amicus brief to call on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to overturn a July 2021 decision finding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, to be unlawful, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

As anticipated, Omicron COVID cases mount in LA County

Local cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 officially doubled, according to recently released data, as Los Angeles County announced eight additional infections of the virus mutation, while Pasadena health officials verified that city’s first case. The new cases confirmed by the county Department of Public Health brought the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Disparities#Homelessness#State Representatives#Kedren Health#D Los Angeles#Sydneykamlager
HeySoCal

Newsom announces plans to fight rise in retail theft, follow-home crimes

Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced new measures to fight a statewide rise in property and violent crimes, including a rash of smash-and-grab robberies targeting retailers and follow-home attacks in the Los Angeles area. In unveiling his “Real Public Safety Plan,” Newsom said he will ask for a quarter-million dollars in...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
HeySoCal

LAX getting $79.2M from Biden infrastructure bill

LAX will receive over $79 million from the federal infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last month, the largest share of more than $294 million going to 167 airports across California, the state’s two Democratic senators announced Thursday. “We are already seeing the benefits of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy