COWETA, Okla. — People across Green Country lined up for the United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots distribution. It’s going on December 15th through the 17th, and the city of Coweta has warned drivers that traffic may be affected, and some roads are blocked off.

The Marine Corps says they have around 50,000 toys for 5,000 families across five different counties in Oklahoma. Their goal is to make sure every kid gets three to four toys, and they want everyone in need to know that Santa can deliver on Christmas day.

United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots distributed thousands of toys for Green County families

Some people showed up at 11:00 p.m. before the distribution started at 9 this morning.

Natasha Cooper says, “You definitely want to get here early so you can get out of her quicker.”

Staff Sergeant Tray Wimp is the coordinator for the event. He says they’ve been ordering toys since September to prepare for this week.

Coweta Police Department, in coordination with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office, will redirect traffic. Each day, the last vehicle in line will be designated at 5 p.m. and it is estimated to take four additional hours to clear the line.

