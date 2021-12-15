ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

The average family is spending an extra $30/week on groceries: How to cut down on your bill

By Christina Lorey
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis.– It’s not just you: the price of everything from clothes and cars to gas and groceries is up. According to the Department of Labor , prices have increased 6.8% from 2020. That’s the highest rate of inflation in nearly 40 years.

Some of the most noticeable impacts are at the grocery store, where it’s getting harder to not only find some products but also reasonable prices. The average family is spending an extra $30 per week on groceries compared to November 2020.

RELATED: Two years ago, the average household paid $113/week for groceries. Today, they’re paying $144.

“The only way you’re going to see a grocery store rollback a price increase is if the suppliers and supply chain who gave them that product reduce their prices,” Brandon Scholz, the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, said.

Those challenges have only worsened in the past year, and that’s why prices have gone up and continue to do so.

“You can check advertising and go online and do all that research,” Scholz added, “but no, there’s not a simple way to say, ‘Who’s got everything I want at the right prices?'”

Here are a few ways customers can shop smarter:

  1. When products are on sale, buy extra. Most items go on sale every six to eight weeks.
  2. Avoid food that spoils quickly. Feeding America found the average family of four throws away $133 of produce each month.
  3. Shop in-season. Many Dane County Farmers’ Market producers offer their products online, even during the winter .

“A lot of people have this misconception that the only people who come to a food pantry are ones who are experiencing homelessness or are unemployed,” said Helen Osborn, the director of operations at The River Food Pantry Madison .

“That’s not true. Many of them do have housing, and they are employed. But with all the costs, all their bills, sometimes being employed isn’t enough,” she continued.

More than 3,500 new families registered to pick up curbside groceries at The River during the pandemic, and the Madison-based pantry continues to serve 1,000+ families per week.

“If you’re facing concerns about paying your bills and feeding your family, please reach out to us,” Osborn said.

Click here for information on how to get help from The River.

In a position to help? Click here for information on how to donate to The River.

