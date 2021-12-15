ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volkswagen Has A New Way To Keep The Diesel Engine Alive

By Roger Biermann
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Remember diesel? It was the fuel we used to find in a handful of passenger vehicles and SUVs until around 2015 when Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche got caught using software to cheat emissions tests with engines that ran on the stuff. After that, it was all downhill for diesel as one-by-one,...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is the Most Reliable Car You Can Buy Today

Consumer Reports recently released its annual reliability report, and once again, Japanese brands dominated just as they did across the pond, with the Mazda MX-5 being named the UK's most reliable car. Consumer Reports gives a brand a score out of 100, and the average is usually between 41 to 60 points. The average reliability for Asian brands is 62, followed by European manufacturers with 44, and domestic brands on 18 points.
BUYING CARS
Green Car Reports

Mazda rolls out hybrids with “full self-charging” spin

Mazda this past week revealed a hybrid version of its Mazda 2 hatchback for Europe, with what’s under the hood billed as “full self-charging.”. Confused? What the Mazda 2 Hybrid has is an application of Toyota’s familiar hybrid system, as already offered in the closely related Yaris Hybrid—neither of which are currently offered in the U.S.
CARS
CNET

Best electric cars and EVs for 2021

If you're ready to shop electric cars, you're in the right place. Our editors have driven nearly every new EV that's currently on sale, and we'd love to help steer you in the right direction. After all, it's not just Tesla selling EVs these days. There are various kinds of electric cars, and some may suit you better than others. But how are you supposed to choose the best EV?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Diesel#Diesel Cars#Diesel Engines#Vehicles#Jaguar#Vw#German#Evs#The Volkswagen Group#Dieselgate#Tdi
Motorsport.com

F1 agrees to ditch MGU-H as part of new engine rules

The complicated technology, which generates electrical power from exhaust heat, has proven to be expensive and complex since it formed part of the new turbo hybrid rules that were introduced in 2014. With F1 eager to attract new manufacturers from 2026, the presence of the MGU-H was viewed as a...
CARS
insideevs.com

How Is Hyundai's Hydrogen Car Bet Working Out?

For a time, there's was quite a debate about whether electric cars would make it into the mainstream. Many automakers also banked on hydrogen as the automotive alternative fuel of the future. More specifically, several brands touted future hydrogen fuel-cell cars as having the edge over battery-electric vehicles. Even when...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Set To Replace Its Talented R&D And Design Bosses

Hyundai and Kia have been on a roll in recent times. The year isn't even over yet and Kia has already posted its best annual sales in the US ever. As for Hyundai, it's also surging with segment-busting vehicles like the Santa Cruz pickup, not to mention its growing electric lineup. With so much going right, one would reasonably expect that Hyundai Motor Group would be happy with its current leadership team. Despite this, the company is set for a rumored reshuffle to end the year, and it's likely to happen later this week. The executives to be replaced are two individuals who have contributed significantly to the company's growth over the last few years.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Volkswagen Trucks looking to expand internationally

Volkswagen's Traton truck unit (OTCPK:VWAGY -1.0%) wants to expand outside Brazil and South America, said VW Truck & Bus President Roberto Cortes to journalists. The division's $395M investment plan is centered on developing new technologies, energy efficiency, and digitization, but Cortes also wants to use some of the funds to search for new markets. The business sells the majority of its vehicles in South America and says there has been good acceptance of its electric trucks in that market.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Cars in America

The average price of a new car purchased in the U.S. hit a new record high in July 2021, at $42,736, according to Kelley Blue Book. This was the fourth month in a row that transaction prices increased as supplies tightened due to a computer chip shortage. Those who were in the market to buy […]
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Says New WRX 2.4L Engine Has Significantly Improved Fuel Mileage

Subaru Corporation releases fuel mileage for the Japan-spec 2022 WRX S4 and gives an idea of how much the U.S. 2.4-liter 2022 WRX numbers will improve. With gas prices going up, performance fans will be happy to hear the 2022 Subaru WRX with a larger 2.4-liter turbocharged Boxer engine will get improved fuel mileage over the outgoing 2.0-liter turbocharged powerplant. The 2022 Subaru WRX will require premium gas to perform at peak efficiency, and the price nationwide is around $4.05 per gallon.
GAS PRICE
AutoExpress

Volkswagen signs three new deals to secure EV battery supply to 2030

Volkswagen has signed new partnerships with three key battery specialists, in a bid to secure the raw materials it needs to build its rapidly expanding electric vehicle lineup. Volkswagen says these deals will allow it to ramp up its EV manufacturing, with the ultimate aim of reaching an annual production...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Cummins recalls X12 diesel engines because of fire risk

Cummins Inc. is recalling nearly 11,000 X12 diesel engines sold to 25 makers of off-road and specialty equipment because a high-pressure fuel leak from a cracked fuel tube led to a vehicle fire and dozens of warranty claims. The affected engines built between April 2016 and October of this year,...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

Volkswagen releases new teaser sketches of upcoming Amarok

Next-generation pick-up is due to arrive next year. Volkswagen has showcased its new Amarok in a series of teaser sketches ahead of the pick-up truck’s full launch next year. The third-generation truck is depicted tackling difficult conditions, with Volkswagen stating that it’ll include ‘innovations that have not been seen...
CARS
MySanAntonio

Is Volkswagen Readying a New Electric Camper?

The prospect of an electric bus from Volkswagen is certainly an enticing one, and the fact that people have been waiting for the release of the ID.Buzz since it was first announced in 2017 makes that especially clear. What’s the next logical step for the German automaker to take? Given the automaker’s history with camper vans, it’s not especially shocking to hear that an electric version of that style is now in the works.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Designs New Gear Selector That Does Everything

Be it manual or automatic transmissions, the way we change gears in our cars hasn't changed much over the last 50 years or so. Yes, paddle shifters have become commonplace and dial-type selectors are used in some cases, but the standard central shift lever has remained pretty much untouched. However,...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

20K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy