ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lacey Chabert Teases ‘Wedding Veil’ Trilogy With Hallmark Stars: This Is ‘So Important To Me’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F43DQ_0dNppTzm00
Michael McLaughlin/2021 Crown Media United States LLC

Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert opened up EXCLUSIVELY to HL about her exciting ‘Wedding Veil’ trilogy with Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser. Plus, she talked about filming her latest movie in Ireland.

Lacey Chabert has been a Hallmark veteran for years, and she continues to get us in the Christmas spirit with her wholesome and romantic holiday movies. In 2022, Lacey will be starring in an unprecedented Hallmark trilogy alongside fellow Hallmark stars Alison Sweeney and Autumn Reeser. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY about teaming up with Alison and Autumn for the Wedding Veil movies.

“We’re actually in the middle of filming the last one now,” Lacey told HollywoodLife. “I did mine earlier this year. So each of our characters has their own movie. And then as friends, we all get to appear in each other’s movies. It was something that was so important to me and a project that I was so passionate about developing because, for a long time, I’ve wanted to have the chance to work with some of the other ladies from Hallmark. These women have become friends and I admire and respect them. I was thrilled that we finally had the chance to do a project together. So it’s about a group of three friends who are incredibly close and meet up for a reunion weekend together every year and they go antique shopping. In their first film, they find this beautiful veil at an antique shop. None of them really had the reason for a veil. My character’s the hopeless romantic and convinces her friends that they should purchase it because there’s an incredible legend that goes along with the veil that whoever’s in possession of it will fall in love. The veil works its magic as we get to know these characters and explore what it is to be best friends with someone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOWFP_0dNppTzm00
Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, and Autumn Reeser are teaming up. (AFF-USA/Shutterstock)

Lacey, Alison, and Autumn have known each other for years in working in the Hallmark world. Lacey revealed that they’ve all “gotten to know each other a lot better in sharing these three experiences. I love and respect them even more than I already did. It was so nice to work so closely with someone that has such a similar experience of working with Hallmark and being a part of the Hallmark family. It’s been so nice to share stories and relate to each other in a real way. Fans of the movies over the years have always said, ‘When will we see you guys together in something?’ I’m just really happy that we’ve gotten the chance to do that.”

Lacey’s latest Christmas movie for Hallmark, Christmas at Castle Hart, recently premiered. For the actress, filming this movie was a once in a lifetime experience. “We had the pleasure of actually going to Ireland, and we filmed the entire thing in Ireland,” Lacey said. “I always wanted to go there, so it was such a dream to not only get to visit but to get to make a movie there. You know, I still can’t believe this is my life. It’s such a blessing to travel and be able to have these experiences while working. It was just beautiful. It was more stunning than I imagined. The people are the nicest people. Just incredible hospitality and so kind. Literally, everywhere you looked one site was prettier than the next, and we got to film in the castles. We actually stayed in one of the castles for a few days that we were filming, which was a really special experience.”

Over the last year, Lacey has started to produce more projects at Hallmark, including Christmas at Castle Hart and Sweet Carolina. “I really appreciate the opportunity with Hallmark to be a bigger part of telling the stories and be a part of the development,” the actress told HollywoodLife. “I’ve learned so much. There are so many other things I still want to tackle, and I have some other projects currently in development that I’m really excited about. I’ve really enjoyed learning more about producing and really having a more hands-on approach.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tpiwn_0dNppTzm00
Lacey Chabert in ‘Christmas at Castle Hart.’ (Michael McLaughlin/2021 Crown Media United States LLC)

Lacey also opened up about her exciting partnership with Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. “Kelley Blue Book is something I’ve used my whole life of buying cars. It’s just such a great resource. Autotrader is an amazing website that I’m actually using right now to buy my parents a car for Christmas,” Lacey revealed. “I’m going to surprise them, so I’m very excited. It makes the whole car buying experience just simplified. There are so many different tools you can use to find the cars in your area, or if it’s not in your area, it can be delivered. I’m just a big fan of the site. And in particular, for the holidays, when I really think about our family traditions, a lot of them revolve around being in the car. Whether it be driving around seeing Christmas lights or taking road trips to visit family. A lot of it is about being in the car. Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book have an amazing website called HolidayInDrive.com where they have great winter car care tips, playlist suggestions because a good road trip needs a good playlist. It’s just a wonderful resource for people to utilize.”

Comments / 1

Related
thefocus.news

What happened to Lacey Chabert's sister, Wendy?

Lacey Chabert, known for her role as Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls, has announced her sister Wendy has died. The actress shared the news in a statement on Instagram with fans having since taken to the comments as they send condolences to the actress and her family. Following the announcement,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lacey Chabert
Person
Autumn Reeser
Person
Alison Sweeney
CinemaBlend

Candace Cameron Bure And More Hallmark Stars Send Love To Lacey Chabert After Sister's Unexpected Death

Dealing with the death of a loved one is never easy, but that’s especially true when you lose someone during a time of year that’s supposed to bring families and friends closer together so that they can celebrate. Unfortunately, Hallmark movies and Mean Girls cast member Lacey Chabert and her family are now dealing with such a loss, after the star’s older sister, Wendy, died suddenly. Now, Candace Cameron Bure and more Hallmark movie stars are sending love to Chabert after the announcement.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Victor Webster Found Real Love Filming a Hallmark Movie

Actor Victor Webster has been gracing our televisions on the Hallmark Channel for years. He's a staple in the beloved annual Christmas movies and even has his own mystery series with Danica McKellar. He's played opposite nearly all of the big Hallmark leading ladies, such as Jill Wagner, McKellar and even Candace Cameron Bure. Webster's filmography is incredibly eclectic and includes the starring role in The Scorpion King 4: Quest for Power as well as roles ranging from TV shows such as Sex and the City and Girlfriends Guide to Divorce to the films Surrogates, Burning Palms and Embrace of the Vampire. He's even currently playing the role of Mike Bolinski on the series Workin' Moms. There's no denying that the man is a versatile actor, but I'm definitely partial to the charm he brings to the Hallmark Channel.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

Hallmark’s New Year New Movies: The January 2022 Schedule

We may still be in the middle of Hallmark’s Christmas event, but we’re also just about a month out from the new year — and that means new movies. To celebrate, Hallmark Channel is unveiling five new flicks as part of its New Year New Movies event, featuring some of your favorite stars (including Jen Lilley, Brennan Elliott, and Kimberley Sustad) and the first of a trilogy (with Lacey Chabert, Kevin McGarry, Autumn Reeser, and Alison Sweeney). Plus, there’s a new film coming to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Inside Single All the Way star Luke Macfarlane's love life

Netflix has been on top of its game recently when it comes to Christmas films and fans have been particularly loving Single All the Way, starring Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers and Jennifer Coolidge. But there's one star of the new movie who has caught the eyes of viewers. Canadian-American actor...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Used Cars#Teases#Film Star#Hl
Wide Open Country

Bethany Joy Lenz Went From 'One Tree Hill' To Hallmark Star

Is there anything more relaxing during the crazy holiday season than sitting back and enjoying some of the new Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel? I personally love that you can expect to see some of the same friendly faces, season after season, and they are always folks who you'd expect to be some of the nicest in Hollywood. Bethany Joy Lenz is the prime example of one of those shining lights this holiday season on Hallmark. She has an infectious smile, an amazing singing voice and some genuine acting chops that make her one of my favorites to watch.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

Hallmark Faves Are Making Unexpected Cameos in 2021 Christmas Movies

Let’s be honest: For as much as we love Hallmark Christmas movies, there’s not too much about them that surprises us. We know there’s going to be an overload of Christmas decorations, a misunderstanding, and a happy reunion in the final moments. We also have a good idea of who we’ll see in those films. But in 2021, there has been a nice surprise: unexpected cameos!
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane is as Musically Talented as He Appears Onscreen

Luke Macfarlane has appeared in over 10 movies on the Hallmark Channel. Maybe it's just this holiday season but it feels like every time I turn my TV to Hallmark lately, Macfarlane is staring right back at me. And I'm not complaining about it...the guy is incredibly charming, can sing, play musical instruments and clearly has a thing for Christmas since he keeps showing up in holiday movies. Outside of his notable Hallmark career, he's also starring in the new Netflix Christmas rom-com, Single All The Way. Obviously, it's on my Christmas watch list as well.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Jackée Harry To Star In 'Days of our Lives' Spinoff Film

According to Shadow and Act, Harry has joined the cast of Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas, for the first-ever holiday film in the soap operas universe. The Peacock film will start streaming on Thursday (Dec. 16). The 65-year-old also announced the news on her Instagram. Known for...
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

Hallmark's Wes Brown Combines Love of Music, Movies in 'Every Time a Bell Rings' [Interview]

Wes Brown is no stranger to the TV world; he's become a staple of one of the biggest TV networks we all love to indulge in. Besides starring in HBO's True Blood, the Hallmark leading man has been in several fan-favorite movies such as Love Under the Stars, Christmas in Mississippi, Wedding at Graceland, Over the Moon in Love, Sweet Pecan Summer, and he most recently starred in Every Time A Bell Rings.
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

19 of Our Favorite Hallmark Stars

With the holidays at full peak, most of us can't wait to see what Hallmark movie is on TV after work, because let's face it, they're addicting. Who doesn't enjoy cozying up next to the TV with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate and watching your favorite Hallmark stars find love? Here are a few of our favorite leading actors and actresses who we think deserve recognition and a round of applause for always making us feel warm and fuzzy when we see those credits roll.
TV SHOWS
WISH-TV

Brady Bunch cast members reunite in Lifetime Movie

A new Lifetime movie premiers this weekend, and it features five members of the Brady Bunch cast!. Christopher Knight, who played Peter Brady, joined us today to discuss his role in the film, “Blending Christmas,” which also stars Haylie Duff, Aaron O’Connell, Beth Broderick, Christopher Knight, Greg Evigan, Mike Lookinland, Barry Williams, Susan Olsen, Robbie Rist, Telma Hopkins and Jennifer Elise Cox.
MOVIES
WTVF

Sisters Star in Hallmark Movies!

Actresses Kimberly Williams Paisley and her real-life sister Ashley Williams talked about their roles as sisters in two new Hallmark Original Movies. “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” airs Sunday, December 5 and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City” airs Sunday, December 12 on the Hallmark Channel. Check your local listings for times. For more information visit www.hallmarkchannel.com.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert Shares Feelings About Her Hallmark Christmas Movie Airing Right After Her Sister’s Unexpected Death

Lacey Chabert has been a staple of Hallmark’s popular Christmas movie lineup for years, but this year the release of her annual holiday movie was a bit more bittersweet. In the past week, Chabert lost her sister Wendy unexpectedly. The timing came just a few days before Christmas at Castle Hart premiered. Now, the Hallmark star has opened up about the movie airing as her family has been grieving.
MOVIES
Wide Open Country

Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Has a Personal Connection to New Film 'Five More Minutes' [Interview]

Nikki DeLoach first got her big break after joining the All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993, and it's safe to say that was only the beginning. The actress has starred in several TV shows such as The Ringer, Awkward, 9-11, Grey's Anatomy, and CSI to name a few. Now, she's become a staple for the Hallmark channel, and for a very good reason, starring in movies such as Cranberry Christmas, Sweet Autumn, Love Takes Flight, Christmas Land, A Dream of Christmas and Reunited at Christmas, which she personally developed and executive produced. Now, the talented actress is starring in a special Christmas movie that focuses on the true meaning of family, hope and love.
TV SHOWS
People

Haylie Duff Gathers a Slew of Brady Bunch Stars in PEOPLE Presents: Blending Christmas Trailer

Here's the story of a lovely lady... who thought she was going to spend the holidays with her boyfriend at her favorite resort. In the exclusive trailer for the new Lifetime Christmas movie, PEOPLE Presents: Blending Christmas, we get a taste of the chaos that ensues when that lady, Emma (Haylie Duff), and her man, Liam (Aaron O'Connell), bring their families together.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy