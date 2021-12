The Kansas City Chiefs have taken another big hit on the defensive side of the ball ahead of their Week 15 tilt with the Los Angeles Chargers on “Thursday Night Football.”. The team announced on Wednesday that they will rule out both CB L’Jarius Sneed and LB Willie Gay Jr. for Thursday night. Andy Reid told reporters on Tuesday that Sneed was en route to Kansas City to rejoin the team, but he did not practice on Wednesday. With the short week and lack of practice time, Sneed has been ruled out for the upcoming Thursday night game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO