San Joaquin County, CA

The Giving Spirit: Child Abuse Prevention Council

 2 days ago

Websites: nochildabuse.org and facebook.com/childabusepreventioncouncil

About the organization: The Child Abuse Prevention Council is an agency dedicated to preventing child abuse, ensuring safety, education and treatment for abused and at-risk children. The CAPC’s mission is to protect children and strengthen families through awareness and outcome-driven programs delivered with compassion.

What the Child Abuse Prevention Council needs: We need your help. There are many families in San Joaquin County struggling this holiday season. The families that you adopt through the Adopt A Family program are currently receiving services from the CAPC. Please adopt a child for Christmas, donate grocery store gift cards, diapers and wipes or make a financial donation.

To contact: Shauna at (209) 644-5318 or sbjacob@nochildabuse.org

Want to be featured? Tell us about your Stockton, SJ nonprofit

This article originally appeared on The Record: The Giving Spirit: Child Abuse Prevention Council

