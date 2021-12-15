ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last minute tech shopping

By Josie Fletcher
WSAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The countdown is on as holiday shoppers continue to spend in...

www.wsaz.com

WSAZ

Customers react to temporary Walmart closure

JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Walmart in Jackson, Ohio closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday for sanitization. The plan is to reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday. “I show up in the parking lot and see the parking lot is empty and wonder what’s going on,” said Lori Everetts. Dozens...
JACKSON, OH
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Shopping: The Best Gift Cards for Everyone on Your Last-Minute Holiday List

Last-minute shoppers don’t need to panic to find a great gift. Online and IRL retailers have plenty of options for your family and friends near and far, and there’s no need to worry about shipping delays or missing out on deals, either. For those in your life who are notoriously hard to shop for, consider giving an immersive, hands-on experience of shopping for themselves with a gift card to their favorite store or service this holiday. From travel and food to wine and everything in between, there’s a thoughtful option for everyone on your list (because not all gift cards need...
SHOPPING
BoardingArea

Earn Up to 2,000 Last Minute Bonus MileagePlus Miles by Shopping 2021

Effective through Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time, you can earn up to 2,000 bonus United Airlines MileagePlus miles — in addition to the standard MileagePlus miles earned — during the Last Minute Bonus campaign at the MileagePlus Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Best Buy Launched a Huge Holiday Flash Sale with Deals on TVs, Laptops, and More Last-Minute Gifts

Following its Green Monday deals, Best Buy is currently hosting a Great Gifts. Great Prices. Sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers, keeping the savings on hot gift items rolling in. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills. Best Buy extended their flash sale for 48 hours only with additional on-site discounts that update every 2 hours, so last-minute gift shoppers are in luck. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

These Stores Are Offering Same-Day Delivery for Last-Minute Shoppers

Every year, couriers like FedEx and the UPS are already burdened with the task of ferrying millions of packages to the doors of online shoppers ahead of the Christmas holiday. The coronavirus pandemic, which has confined many Americans to their homes, has only intensified the demand for stores offering same-day delivery. As such, a number of retailers are expanding their services to more quickly transport same-day purchases to consumers. Here, FN rounds up some of the companies that are offering same-day delivery to ensure last-minute shoppers get their gifts just in time. Amazon Prime members are able to take advantage of free same-day...
RETAIL
News 12

Customers enjoy last-minute shopping with Darien-centric Monopoly game

Darien is taking a unique approach to shopping small with a game that celebrates shopping local. Holiday shoppers at The Darien Toy Box are busy getting their last-minute holiday gifts, but they are also going there for something that is now the talk of the town. Store owner Bill Jensen...
DARIEN, CT
Variety

A Bunch of Amazon Devices Are on Sale for the Holidays

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Annual deals days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us but Amazon tech deals are still rolling in through the end of the month as we approach the last leg of the holiday season. Waiting all year to upgrade your security system? Amazon has deals on their incredibly popular Blink Mini cameras. Now is the time to take your Alexa to the...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Here are 65 last-minute gifts that will arrive in time for the holidays

Christmas is just around the corner, and if that news fills you with panic instead of excitement, we’ve got your back. For those who are behind on your holiday shopping, there are still a ton of great gifts you can buy that will arrive in time, some of which are even on sale. Below, we’ve rounded up the best and organized them based on category, covering everything from smart displays and TVs to gaming accessories and laptops.
SHOPPING
MarketWatch

Procrastinators: 4 ways to pull off last-minute holiday shopping

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet. Supply chain snags. Sold-out merchandise. Empty shelves. Hefty shipping fees. Inflation. There are plenty of complications working against you this holiday shopping season. And despite warnings to shop early because of pandemic-related delays, some of us didn’t prioritize holiday shopping in October...
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Kohl’s targets last-minute holiday shoppers with hours, deals

Kohl’s Corp. is offering extended store hours and new special offers through Christmas Eve. Beginning Thursday, Dec. 16, most of Kohl’s 1,100 stores will be open until midnight each day. Specific extended holiday store hours are:. Thursday, Dec. 16 - Friday, Dec. 17: 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

15 Last-Minute Tech Gifts Under $100 You Can Still Get In Time for the Holidays

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Well, dear reader, it’s finally here — we’re officially in holiday gift-giving crunch mode. As the holidays, parties, and end-of-year reunions quickly approach, it’s likely that you’re in the midst of checking off that holiday shopping list. Something that’s probably on that list? A great tech gift. Now, if you’re anything like me and are a habitual last-minute shopper, you may still be racking your brain (and scouring the web) for a great gift that’ll also get to you in time. No worries! We put together a list of our favorite tech gifts below. The best part? They’re all under $100! All of these gifts are also set to arrive before Christmas, giving you more than enough time to wrap them for that special someone (even if that means you only slap a bow on it). Check out 15 of the best tech gifts under $100 that giftees young and old will love this holiday season. Remember, a good tech gift isn’t always the priciest one!
ELECTRONICS
TheConversationCanada

Why toy shops — and Amazon — are tapping into paper catalogues

Did you receive them? Found in many mailboxes in this second pandemic holiday season were paper catalogues from Toys “R” Us, Mastermind Toys and perhaps most surprisingly, the highly profitable digital retailer Amazon. Amazon first launched a toy catalogue in 2018 and mailed it to millions of customers. While it might seem that paper catalogues would be relegated to history with the advent of e-commerce, it seems as if, at least for these retailers, they are still part of doing business. To understand why catalogues formed part of these retailers’ promotional strategy, let’s explore some retail history. Connection to the past Almost 140...
SHOPPING

