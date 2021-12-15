Why Cineplex (TSX:CGX) Stock Popped 23% on Wednesday

The Reddit forum WallStreetBets came into the limelight after the community helped push the stocks of GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) to sky-high levels, despite their bleak fundamentals. Retail trading has increased significantly over the pandemic period. Moreover, the retail trading frenzy is expected to continue next year. Wall Street analysts have predicted a more than 90% upsides in the stocks of Peloton (PTON), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), and IronNet (IRNT).The Reddit community, r/WallStreetBets, gained popularity after retail investors on the forum helped push GameStop Corporation (GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) stock to astronomical highs. However, the price gains could not be sustained, given the stocks’ weak fundamentals.

