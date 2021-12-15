ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chadwick Boseman always told us Black Panther was bigger than him

Mic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman will live forever, and T’Challa should as well. Boseman’s brother Derrick Boseman recently came out in support of recasting his late brother’s role as T’Challa in Black Panther because he believes his brother knew Black Panther to young Black kids was a role model more than simply a...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Michael B. Jordan Saying Killmonger Is Not A Villain

Michael B. Jordan says that Killmonger isn't a villain and fans are voicing their opinions online. It isn't an exactly uncommon take on social media as positioning villains as misunderstood individuals have gained steam in recent years. (See: Thanos was Right and the entire plot of Eternals for more info on that) Basically, Jordan argues that he had similar aims to T'Challa, but went about them in a different way. However, this reading of Black Panther is strange on the surface and may be factually incorrect when investigating the movie further. Sure, Killmonger cared about the Wakandans and their descendants. But, he was motivated by revenge against the rest of the world. The King found himself against the tactics and even humoring an outreach moment before everything went sideways in confronting his cousin. So, it's an interesting conversation to have. Check out what the actor said to Bleacher Report down below:
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan Will Reportedly Return in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Fans have been looking forward to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as it would mark a new beginning for the nation of Wakanda after the death of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and it is expected to address whose character is going to take the mantle of Black Panther. So far, there's no confirmed information yet about who is going to be the next Black Panther in the film. However, it seems that a deceased character from the first film might be making a return.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Black Panther 2: cast, release date changes and all you need to know about Wakanda Forever

The Black Panther 2 we see in theaters will not be the sequel anybody would have wanted to see when the movie was first announced. The tragic death of star Chadwick Boseman (King T'Challa/Black Panther) in August 2020 means this eagerly anticipated follow-up will arrive tinged with sadness – and that returning director Ryan Coogler has had to completely rethink his film to accommodate the absence of its popular leading man.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: New MCU Art Seemingly Teases Winston Duke's Upgraded Role

The future of the Black Panther franchise may still be shrouded in mystery but one thing's for certain, Marvel Studios is determined to usher in a new era for the Wakandan hero as a way of honoring the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman. As it stands, we still don't know what transpires in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but rumor has it that the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project will introduce a new Black Panther.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Letitia Wright's MCU Future Reportedly in Jeopardy

We've learned over the last couple of months that the future of the Black Panther franchise may be in shambles all thanks to the ongoing issue surrounding actress Letitia Wright. For the uninitiated, the Shuri actress was recently under fire for reportedly espousing her anti-vaccination views on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Interestingly, the actress was also the reason why production for the MCU sequel had to be put on pause.
MOVIES
BET

‘Black Panther 2’ To Resume Production With Letitia Wright In 2022

Despite rumors circulating about a possible departure from the production of Black Panther 2, it appears that Letitia Wright is poised to continue her role in creating the film in early 2022. The Hollywood Reporter’s Heat Vision newsletter reports the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther will resume production in January...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Michael B. Jordan Doesn't Think That Killmonger is a Villain

Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger in Black Panther is considered as one of the best villains in the MCU because of his motivations and the actor's performance which added gravitas to the role that made him as compelling as he is. Everyone can pretty much agree that despite his motivations and upbringing, Killmonger is a full-on villain. However, Jordan doesn't agree with it.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Letitia Wright
geekositymag.com

Letitia Wright Will Be In Next Avengers Film

Written By Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Letitia Wright will join the next Avengers film. Rumors spread that Letitia Wright would quit Marvel Studios. Those were debunked. In December, Wright shared an anti-vaccine video. Thus, she lit a firestorm. The YouTube clip questioned the COVID-19 vaccine. In...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black Kids#Film Star#Academy Award#Confederate
WDW News Today

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ to Resume Filming in January 2022, Letitia Wright Returning Despite Recasting Rumors

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set to resume filming in January 2022, according to Comicbook.com. Wright was injured on set in August. Initially, filming continued on scenes that did not involve Wright’s character, Shuri. However, it was announced in November that the production would go on hiatus as Wright’s injury was found to be more serious than initially believed.
MOVIES
The Independent

Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman’s brother says late actor would want Marvel to recast King T’Challa

Chadwick Boseman’s brother Derrick has claimed that the late actor would want his role as Black Panther to be recast.Boseman died of cancer in 2020 at the age of 43. He had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but chose not to make the news public. In an interview with TMZ, Derrick Boseman said that he thinks his brother’s character, King T’Challa, needs to live on in the Black Panther franchise. Even if that would mean replacing Boseman in the role. He added that there aren’t many “positive influences for young Black children” and that Marvel has an...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Is Supportive Of T’Challa Being Recast

Chadwick Boseman’s role as King T’Challa will not be recast in Black Panther II. However, the actor’s brother says the Oscar nominee would be supportive of another actor playing the iconic character. According to TMZ, Derrick Boseman said T’Challa “needs to live on” and “Chadwick knew the...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Denzel Washington Tells Great Story About Busting Chadwick Boseman’s Chops After He Became A Successful Actor On Denzel’s Dime

It’s a story that’s been told before, that the amazing career of Chadwick Boseman was launched thanks to another great Black actor, Denzel Washington. The Journal For Jordan director happened to sponsor Boseman and pay for him to attend an acting program, but once Boseman made it big, it seems Denzel was (jokingly) looking for a return on that investment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TechRadar

Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to fight a specific DC superhero – and it isn't Shazam

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has revealed which DCEU superhero he wants his anti-hero to fight – and it isn't the character's arch nemesis Shazam. In an interview with Total Film magazine, Johnson said that he'd like to see Black Adam face off against Superman in a future DCEU movie. That's despite the fact that Black Adam is more commonly associated with another DC comics superhero in Shazam, who is expected to go head to head with Teth-Adam in a future DCEU project.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy