ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Police investigating bank robbery on Sumner Avenue

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3KGo_0dNpm6dF00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Department are investigating a bank robbery at a Santander Bank on Sumner Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Animal shelter in Springfield broken into

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday officers went to the 500 block of Sumner Avenue for a report of a robbery at Santander Bank. The suspect implied he had a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating this incident. 22News will continue to cover this story as more details are released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
WWLP

Attorney calls for EPPD body cams after alleged assault on woman

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Anna Barnes and her attorney Randall Kallinen are calling on El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen to implement body cameras for the entire police force, after an alleged assault after a crash this Summer. The plea comes after Barnes continues to suffer from a severely broken nose after the encounter. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
WWLP

UPDATE: Alleged “shopping cart killer” in custody in Northern Virginia

UPDATE (1:30 p.m.) — Police say there is mounting evidence that the alleged “shopping cart killer”, is Anthony Robinson, who is in custody at this time. Charges are pending for 35-year-old Robinson, of DC for the killing of four individuals, including a pregnant woman. He was arrested with video evidence and cell phone records obtained […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Santander Bank#Police#Weather#Detective Bureau
WWLP

Cornell University reports third arson attack in three days

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Cornell staff worker has reported an arson that occurred inside a campus building early Friday, making this the third arson in three days at the university. The incident took place inside the first-floor lobby area of Mary Donlon Hall and was reported that the furniture was burned by an unknown […]
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

Auto thefts rise across country

For many, a car is among the largest financial investments they’ll ever make, but car owners in the U.S. are increasingly at risk of losing their investment after a year that saw the most vehicle thefts in more than a decade.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy