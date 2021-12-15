Springfield Police investigating bank robbery on Sumner Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Department are investigating a bank robbery at a Santander Bank on Sumner Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday officers went to the 500 block of Sumner Avenue for a report of a robbery at Santander Bank. The suspect implied he had a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating this incident. 22News will continue to cover this story as more details are released.

