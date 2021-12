Let’s be honest, not everyone shares the same concerns about affordable housing. There are the folks who don’t want new housing developments in their neighborhood because it will affect their slow-paced, serene lifestyle, and there are others who are identified as the NIMBYs – the Not in My Backyard group. The common thread between these two groups is they are the ones who enjoy the safety and security of a home they own.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO