HANK’S HONEYS: Playoff contenders have been covering the big spreads against the doormats and even while this is a divisional game, that trend should continue here. This game means a lot to Miami, nothing to the Jets. The Dolphins’ aggressive defense has really stepped up over the past five games, allowing 11 ppg and, together with improving Tue Tagovailoa, has helped Miami amass a plus-61 scoring differential over that span. While the Dolphins’ offense is more efficient than explosive, they can wear down a poor Jets D just as the Saints did last week. Beware the backdoor cover but all the matchups and recent metrics favor the Fish.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO