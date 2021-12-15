ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL To Allow HC Interviews On Dec. 28

By Zachary Links
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFL owners have voted to allow head coaching interviews in the final two weeks of the regular season (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero). This will be conducted as a one-year trial, beginning on Tuesday, December 28. [RELATED: Jaguars’ Khan On...

