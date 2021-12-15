ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s ‘Must-Visit Small Town’ for 2021 is 90 Miles from Rochester

By Carly Ross
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are always people claiming they know which small town is 'the best' or a 'must-visit'. Those opinions are always subjective, but this one I actually agree with. Thrillist released their 'must-visit' small towns in every state and Minnesota's is one that I agree with. I was actually visiting...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Power Has Been Restored in Stewartville

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The power is back on in Stewartville. People's Energy Cooperative was finally able to restore electrical service to Stewartville this afternoon. Much of the city was left in the dark after the historic storms that hit on Wednesday resulted in major damage to a portion of the cooperative's power grid that serves the Stewartville area.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Lifestyle
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Stillwater, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Quick Country 96.5

Rent One of These 5 MN Castles And Feel Like Royalty For The Weekend

My birthday is coming up in the New Year, and that means I've spent the last couple of weeks researching ideas on how to properly celebrate. I've looked at flights; but can't find any real bargains, so I turned my attention to Minnesota Airbnb's instead, and I can honestly say I've come across some stellar ones, such as these 5 Minnesota castles. (I know, can you believe Minnesota has castles?!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

The ‘Little Yellowstone of Minnesota’ is Just Two Hours Away from Rochester

Have you ever heard of 'the Little Yellowstone of Minnesota?' It's a park that is often called by that name, and it's just a little over two hours away from Rochester. My wife and I took a trip to the real Yellowstone National Park (the one in Wyoming and Montana) back in October and were stunned by the scenic beauty and natural features of America's very first national park. So when I stumbled on this story about a park called the 'Little Yellowstone of Minnesota' it caught my attention.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Must Visit Small Town#The Get Up Go#Kroc
Quick Country 96.5

View The Amazing Night Sky In Northern Minnesota Anytime You Want!

If you are a fan of the Northern Lights, or simply the wonder of outer space with the billions of stars that shine in the night sky, then you might want to check out what the Superior National Forest posted about on Friday. A nature center located near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wildnerness shares a time-lapse each day of the following night sky, and most of the videos are AMAZING.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Quick Country 96.5

Tornado Total For Southern Minnesota Rises to Six

The National Weather Service has confirmed four more tornadoes were spawned by the historic storms that raced across Minnesota Wednesday night. Survey teams today reported an EF-1 tornado has been confirmed near Plainview. it struck around 8 PM and was on the ground about 4 1/2 miles an area that ran southeast to the northeast of Plainview. The National Weather Service estimated its’ top winds at 93 miles an hour and found it damaged or peeled off the roofs of several farm buildings and sheds, but most of the damage was to trees.
PLAINVIEW, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Rochester and Neighboring Areas

LaCrosse - WI, US, National Weather Service. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR WESTERN WINONA...OLMSTED...SOUTHWESTERN WABASHA...DODGE AND FILLMORE COUNTIES... At 739 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mantorville to 6 miles northwest of Wykoff to 6 miles southwest of Harmony, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Chatfield, St. Charles, Pine Island, Eyota, Oronoco, Dover, Lanesboro, Plainview, Rushford and Altura. This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 205 and 246. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern Iowa...and southeastern Minnesota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TORNADO...POSSIBLE; THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE; HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

How to Watch ‘Sold Out’ – a Movie Set and Filmed Here in Minnesota

If you're looking for something to watch over the holidays, this movie set in-- and filmed-- here in Minnesota is now streaming online. There have been several holiday movies that have been filmed here in Minnesota and western Wisconsin over the past couple of years. Like 'A Christmas Wish in Hudson,' which shot on-location over the river in Wisconsin back in February and is streaming right now on The Roku Channel. There was also the 2020 Lifetime movie 'The Christmas Listing,' which filmed its scenes at the Erickson Farmstead in Isanti.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy