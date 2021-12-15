ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice as he recovers from ankle sprain; veteran QB Josh Johnson signed

By Tribune News Service
Boston Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRavens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice Wednesday as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain ahead of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. “It’s day-to-day,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said before practice. “We are going to see how it responds. He’s not going to practice today, but we’ll see...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Lamar Jackson News

The Baltimore Ravens had a number of absences at practice on Thursday, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson sprained his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The 2019 NFL MVP has not practiced at all this week ahead of the upcoming showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
The Spun

John Harbaugh Offers New Update On QB Lamar Jackson

This past Sunday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was carted off the field due to an injury. The former MVP suffered a right ankle sprain that could potentially force him to miss some time. On Wednesday morning, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh had an update on Jackson’s status. He said...
Ravens sign QB to active roster on Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens saw star quarterback Lamar Jackson leave their Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury. He was carted to the locker room and deemed questionable to return, but was subsequently ruled out around halftime. While Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson avoided...
Ravens Insider Has Unfortunate Update On QB Lamar Jackson

The chances for Lamar Jackson to play on Sunday continue to deteriorate by the day. Per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Jackson didn’t practice again on Friday which puts his status for the game against Green Bay in serious doubt. If Jackson does indeed not suit up, it’ll be the...
NFL Power Rankings - Week 15: One bold prediction for every team

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. This week, we pick one bold prediction for every team over the final month of the season. 1. Green Bay Packers (10-3) Back-to-back MVPs for Aaron Rodgers: Rodgers has tossed 17 touchdowns against one interception over his...
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley has inspired faith in older teammates since rec-league days: ‘There was just something about him’

Dameon Jones remains convinced that a sprained ankle cost him a Florida 5A state title. That’s how good Tyler Huntley was as a senior at Hallandale High School. “We just didn’t think he could play,” Jones recalled, letting his mind drift back six years to the last days he spent coaching Huntley. “All week in practice, he couldn’t put any weight on it.”
Ravens vs. Packers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 15 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday afternoon’s Week 15 game between the Ravens (8-5) and Green Bay Packers (10-3) at M&T Bank Stadium:. Packers 30, Ravens 21: The health of Lamar Jackson’s right ankle is this matchup’s most important variable. It’s also maybe the least mysterious variable in play here. If Jackson does suit up Sunday after missing a week of practice, he probably won’t be the same make-you-miss threat as a runner or the same strong-armed passing threat. Tyler Huntley is no Aaron Rodgers, but he has enough confidence in his abilities and enough talent on the roster to challenge Green Bay’s secondary. On defense, the Ravens’ best hope is shutting down the Packers’ ground game and forcing Aaron Rodgers into unmanageable third-down scenarios. If the Ravens can do that, and take advantage of their massive special teams superiority, this could come down to the wire. Again.
