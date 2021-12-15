Mattoon Police: Violent offender arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A 19-year-old was recently arrested for the offense of failure to register change of address as a violent offender, according to police.
Mattoon Police said the arrest occurred on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. The offense alleges that Josiah Lyons failed to register his change of address from Toledo to Mattoon with law enforcement.
Officers stated that Lyons is identified as a violent offender through the State of Illinois, which requires him to register his address. This is a result of a 2018 conviction for aggravated battery /discharge of firearm.Teen sentenced for school shooting
Lyons was transported to the Coles County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000 (10% applies).
