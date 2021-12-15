Terre Haute middle-schooler brings knife to school, says he wanted to intimidate bullies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Woodrow Wilson Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after a teacher saw him shove a knife into his backpack, according to the Terre Haute Police Department.

The student was allegedly heard saying he brought the knife to school to intimidate other students who were bullying him; however, no one reported the threats to school officials or police prior to the arrest.

“We strongly urge parents to speak to their children about bullying,” THPD wrote on its Facebook. “More specifically, we encourage parents to speak to their student(s) about reporting any kind of threat regardless of how big or small. Unfortunately, threats seem to be more prevalent now than ever and seem to be the ‘trend’ on social media.”

According to THPD, all school threats are investigated regardless of the nature of the threat.

“We heavily rely on the students to report such matters as they are our eyes and ears throughout the school corporation,” THPD said.

The student is currently facing charges for possession of a knife on school property and felony intimidation.

