ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German Police Say 6 Investigated for Threatening to Kill Lawmakers Over COVID Restrictions

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sy1ML_0dNpiscM00

Police in Germany conducted raids Wednesday as part of an investigation into individuals accused of making death threats in an online messaging group against government officials because the group opposes COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates.

The raids were conducted in the German state of Saxony, as authorities investigate six members of the online group of 103 members that used the online messaging service Telegram to communicate their frustrations with the government's COVID restrictions, including a discussion of plans to kill Saxony's state governor Michael Kretschmer.

Five men and one woman, all German citizens ages 32 to 64, are at the center of the investigation that led to the raids of five locations in Dresden, Saxony's capital, and one in nearby Heidenau, according to Saxony state criminal police office spokesman Tom Bernhardt.

Authorities said they found several weapons during the raid, including crossbows, and police are examining the weapons to determine if they are usable or dangerous.

The investigation began following a report on ZDF television, a German public broadcasting station, that the online group had openly discussed killing Kretschmer and other members of the state government.

Saxony has the lowest vaccination rate in Germany, as just over 58 percent of the population has received their second dose, according to Statista, and has seen protests in recent weeks over COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Police said the raids were conducted on suspicion of "preparations for a serious act of violence" based on the online conversations.

Kretschmer said threats against himself and other government officials, scientists, medical professionals and journalists are "unacceptable, will not be tolerated and will be pursued with all our strength"

The group featured audio messages in which people urged opposing policy measures "with armed force if necessary," directed against Kretschmer and others. Police have said that comments by some members on their alleged possession of weapons and crossbows are part of the investigation.

He said that police found "crossbows, parts of weapons, and weapons; whether these are capable of firing or are so-called live weapons at all, we will see in the course of the investigation."

Coronavirus restrictions and the prospect of a likely vaccine mandate for all early next year have fueled recent protests in Germany. Security agencies have warned that parts of the Querdenken movement, a loose collection of groups opposed to the pandemic restrictions, are becoming increasingly radicalized.

New Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a speech to parliament Wednesday that "we won't put up with a tiny minority of uninhibited extremists trying to impose its will on the whole of our society."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Anti-Vaxxers Planned to Murder Government Official With Crossbows, Police Say

Police in the former East German city of Dresden say they have confiscated a cache of weapons including crossbows, sharp spikes, and guns in early-morning raids of properties tied to a right-wing anti-vaccine group that threatened to kill a local government official over anti-COVID measures. On Dec. 8, the investigative...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

German police seize weapons after anti-vax threat to top politician

German police seized a number of weapons in a series of raids on Wednesday, after death threats were made against a top politician over his strong backing for vaccines to fight the pandemic. Police and security forces in Saxony raided six addresses in the cities of Dresden and Heidenau, during which they seized "several crossbows and weapons".
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

German court verdict in Berlin killing poses policy problem

A Berlin court will deliver its verdict Wednesday in the trial of a Russian man accused of a killing in the German capital two years ago that prosecutors say was ordered by Russia.The slaying of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity, sparked outrage in Germany and prompted the government to expel two Russian diplomats — and a reciprocal response by Moscow The outcome of the trial could stoke fresh tensions between Germany and Russia at a time when the new government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is trying to find its foreign policy footing with Moscow.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Michael Kretschmer
The Independent

Report links Colombian police to deaths of 10 protesters

Colombian police killed at least 10 people during protests that broke out in September of last year, following the death of a taxi driver who was beaten to death while in police custody, a report backed by the United Nations found.The 182-page report published on Monday says that on Sept. 9-11, 2020, police in Colombia committed a “massacre” against civilians in low income neighborhoods. It says violence spun out of control because officers reacting to protests in front of police stations were unprepared to handle large crowds and were not given orders by their superiors to refrain from using...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBAY Green Bay

Milwaukee police investigating fire that killed one person

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that has left one person dead. A tenant of a building heard a fire alarm, saw smoke and called 911 early Saturday. Firefighters found a victim in a bedroom on the building’s second floor. All other occupants made it out safely.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German Police#Covid#Heidenau#Zdf
Scrubs Magazine

Man Pronounced Dead Wakes Up in Morgue Freezer

One man got a second chance at life after his doctors believed him to be dead. A motorcycle accident left him in the hospital with no signs of life. It wasn’t until the next day when his family visited the morgue when the man woke up. The next time you...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Angela Merkel 'blocked US from arming Ukraine against Russia'

Angela Merkel blocked the US from selling arms to Ukraine to defend itself against a possible Russian invasion, it has emerged. Details published in the German media appear to confirm Ukrainian claims that Mrs Merkel’s government effectively vetoed Nato allies from supplying weapons to Kyiv. Under the former chancellor,...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

4,100 Russians arrested trying to illegally enter US from Mexico this year

About 4,100 Russian nationals were stopped at the U.S. southern border in the 2021 fiscal year, up from fewer than 500 the year before in the 2020 fiscal year. Those 4,100 Russian nationals were among 1.7 million people that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents encountered at the border this past year, according to CBP data released last month and first reported by the Washington Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
raleighnews.net

11 massacred, burned by junta troops in Sagaing Region

SAGAING, Myanmar - On Tuesday, junta forces kidnapped and slaughtered eleven unarmed individuals, including teenagers, in a village in Sagaing Region shortly before neighbors discovered the smoldering remnants of their burnt bodies. According to local media, at around 11 a.m., 100 soldiers stormed Done Taw in Salingyi Township after guerrilla...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Germany Says Russia Will Face 'Massive Consequences' if It Invades Ukraine

BERLIN (Reuters) - New German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday Russia would face "massive consequences" if it invades Ukraine, after a phone call with her Russian counterpart in which she said Kyiv's territory integrity must not be violated. Baerbock called for "open and honest" dialogue with Russia over...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
668K+
Followers
74K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy