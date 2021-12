The Michigan Nonprofit Association (MNA) in Lansing announced it has promoted Kelley Kuhn to president and CEO, succeeding the outgoing Donna Murray-Brown. “We couldn’t be more excited about MNA’s future under Kelley’s leadership,” says Scott Schropp, board chair of MNA. “Our national search brought in more than 160 top applicants from across the U.S., but Kelley’s credentials and proven, capable leadership were unsurpassed. Moreover, her demonstrated leadership in supporting diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice for all Michigan residents is in keeping with our future efforts.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO