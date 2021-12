YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has revealed that he plans on transitioning over to mixed martial arts in the future. While he may currently be focusing on his boxing career, Jake Paul has made it clear that he wants to spend a lot of time in the combat sports sphere. This Saturday night, he’ll get another taste of what it’s like to be in there with an MMA star as he gears up for a rematch with former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO