KDE announces new program coordinator for school counseling

By Nathan Goble
 2 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) On Wednesday, the Kentucky Department of Education announced a new program coordinator for comprehensive school counseling in the Office of Teaching and Learning. Boone County native Heather Bushelman, a long-time educator and school counselor, will begin her new role on Monday.

“We are so excited to have Heather onboard with us at KDE,” said Damien Sweeney, Ed. D, director of KDE’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and former program coordinator for comprehensive school counseling. “I have had the pleasure of working with her on a number of occasions and I know that she will lead the work knowledgably and with compassion. We can’t wait for Heather to get started. Her leadership with our school counselors will be invaluable.”

In her new position, Bushelman will be responsible for overseeing minimum high school graduation requirements, individual learning plans, and accelerated learning. She will also co-lead work on Kentucky’s framework for social and emotional learning.

“Heather understands how important it is to meet every child’s social and emotional needs. If a child is struggling on either one of those fronts, we know they will have a much harder time focusing on their studies in the classroom,” said Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “Her knowledge and dedication will be a benefit to students, families and communities across the Commonwealth.”

Bushelman has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Morehead State University and a master’s and Rank 1 in elementary and secondary counseling from Western Kentucky University.

“I am beyond excited to accept this position. Working with our school counselors and stakeholders at all levels statewide is truly a dream job and blessing,” Bushelman says. “Our counselors are among the top in the nation and we will continue to strive to do what is best for our students, staff and communities through collaboration and teamwork.”

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

