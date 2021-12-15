Inflation Magic: Retail Sales +19.5% Year-over-Year, But Flat with Blowout Oct, as Department Stores Sagged, Auto Dealers Had No Inventory, and Cannabis Stores?
Spiking prices inflate retail sales across the board, but particularly at auto dealers and gas stations. Retail sales in November, including at restaurants and bars, hit a new record of $640 billion seasonally adjusted annual rate, and a record of $649 billion not-seasonally adjusted annual rate, up by 19.5% from November...wolfstreet.com
Comments / 0