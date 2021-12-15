ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Magic: Retail Sales +19.5% Year-over-Year, But Flat with Blowout Oct, as Department Stores Sagged, Auto Dealers Had No Inventory, and Cannabis Stores?

By Wolf Richter
wolfstreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpiking prices inflate retail sales across the board, but particularly at auto dealers and gas stations. Retail sales in November, including at restaurants and bars, hit a new record of $640 billion seasonally adjusted annual rate, and a record of $649 billion not-seasonally adjusted annual rate, up by 19.5% from November...

wolfstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Consumers Expected to Return $66.7 Billion Worth of Product This Holiday Season

It looks like it could be an expensive holiday for retailers this season. According to new data from commercial real estate firm CBRE and return logistics company Optoro this week, the average holiday return will cost retailers two-thirds of the original price for the item when factoring in labor, transportation, and warehousing costs. Although many customers expect free returns, the cost is significant for retailers. Optoro estimates that, on average, it costs $33 or 66% of the price of a $50 item for retailers to process a return—up from 59% last year. As the National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts a 13% year-over-year increase...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Stryve Foods Stock Pops On Broadened Distribution Deal With Costco, Walmart

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAX) has signed new agreements for the 2022 expansion of its domestic U.S. distribution footprint and product line penetration with Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Select Stryve Biltong, and Vacadillos products will be available every day at Costco warehouses in Arizona...
RETAIL
pymnts

Steps to Simplifying Checkout, November Retail Sales Slump

PayPal is relying on trust, choice, ease and fast approvals to streamline the online checkout process. Plus, a dip in department store and electronics purchases in November led to a surprisingly low increase in overall retail sales. Data:. 0.3%: Increase in overall retail sales from October 2021 to November 2021.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Department Stores#Cannabis Stores#The Census Bureau
wolfstreet.com

Inventory & Supply of New & Used Vehicles in Dollars & Units: What a Mess

Dollar-denominated inventories plunged amid historic price spikes. But by units, new vehicle inventories collapsed; used vehicle inventories not so bad, but prices are ridiculous. Inventories at new and used auto and parts dealers, measured in dollars, declined to $145 billion in October, the lowest since the spring 2012, down 23%...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Retail sales accelerate in November as Christmas shoppers hit high street

UK retail sales picked up pace in November as shoppers hit the high street for early Christmas shopping and Black Friday, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes increased by 1.4% for the month, accelerating from a 0.8% increase in October.The reading was better than expected, with analysts having forecast that growth would remain steady at 0.8%.The ONS said sales volumes across the sector were now 7.2% higher than their pre-pandemic levels from February 2020.Our latest data show retail sales volumes rose by an estimated 1.4% in November 2021 compared with October 2021.This is...
RETAIL
New York Post

Holiday retail sales weaker than expected amid inflation concerns

US retail sales slumped in November, despite it being the holiday season, suggesting inflation concerns may be weighing on American shoppers, according to Census Bureau figures published Wednesday. Retail sales ticked up just 0.3 percent over the month, seriously underperforming expectations of 0.8 percent, according to analysts surveyed by the...
BUSINESS
Seattle Times

Retail sales rose slightly in November as holiday shopping began

Retail sales rose for the fourth straight month in November, as consumers in the United States continued to spend even as they faced fast rising prices and an upswing in coronavirus infections. The 0.3% increase in sales last month reported by the Commerce Department was a slowdown from the month...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
The Verge

Apple closes three more retail stores as COVID-19 infections rise

Apple has closed three of its retail stores following increased COVID-19 exposures and cases among employees, according to Bloomberg. The stores, which are located in the Brickell City Centre in Miami; Annapolis, Maryland; and downtown Ottawa, Ontario, will be closed temporarily. Right now, Apple’s website says the Miami store is closed until Friday and the Annapolis and Ottawa stores are closed until Saturday. Apple reportedly closed a store in Southlake, Texas last week due to a COVID-19 outbreak, though the company’s website currently indicates that store is open.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Clothing Store Sales Climb in November Amid Muted Retail Growth

“We believe that holiday sales this year could grow as much as 11.5 percent over 2020,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Macdaily News

Apple closes multiple retail stores across U.S. and Canada over COVID fears

Apple has temporarily closed three retail stores in the U.S. and Canada after a rise in employee COVID-19 cases and exposures. The three stores are in the Brickell City Centre in Miami; Annapolis, Maryland; and downtown Ottawa. The company said that all employees will take Covid-19 tests prior to the stores reopening and that it’s staying in touch with the affected workers. Store closures due to a rise in internal Covid cases typically last for a few days.
BUSINESS
CNBC

How dollar stores became America's leading retailers

Global supply chain issues, record job losses and high inflation have shoppers looking for a bargain. That's good news for discount dollar stores—they're proliferating faster than any other retailer. In 2020, there were more than 34,000 dollar stores across the U.S. Popular chains include Dollar Tree and Family Dollar...
BUSINESS
wolfstreet.com

US Wholesale Price-Spike Worst in the Data, Even Services. But Further up the Producer Price Pipeline, Inflation Rages at 28%

Raging price pressures in the pipeline are heading for consumers. Even as consumer price inflation has spiked at the worst rate in 40 years, far-worse inflation rages further up the price pipeline as it’s flowing toward consumer prices. Going up the inflation pipeline of goods and services from the Consumer Price Index (CPI), we first get to the producer Price Index (PPI) for Final Demand, and further up the price pipeline, we get to the four stages of the PPI for Intermediate Demand.
BUSINESS
insideradio.com

Despite Reduced Inventory, Continuing To Advertise Paid Off For Auto Dealers.

Auto dealers that continued to advertise despite fewer vehicles on their lots grew their market share while those who cut their ad budgets lost sales. That is the conclusion of Lauren Donalso, Senior Director of National Accounts for PureCars, an auto dealer advertising and attribution technology provider, writing for auto trade publication WardsAuto.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy