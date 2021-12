Federal health officials have now made it clear: they “prefer” people in the U.S. receive a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine over the Johnson & Johnson shot. In a unanimous decision, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted on Thursday, Dec. 16, to update its recommendations with its “clinical preference” after a review of the latest data showed the J&J vaccine prevents fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths than the other two shots.

INDUSTRY ・ 21 HOURS AGO