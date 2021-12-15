US fuel demand surges to a record on buzzing holiday activity — EIA

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Dec. 10, following two consecutive weeks of declines. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.7 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported an 815,000-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 2.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected a supply climb of 200,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 400,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged up by 1.3 million barrels for the week. January West Texas Intermediate crude.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO