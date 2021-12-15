ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD: Accelerated tapering by the Fed to pull the pair toward 1.10 – Scotiabank

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD is little changed ahead of the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to accelerate the tapering of its bond purchases, which should drag the pair down towards 1.10, economists at Scotiabank report. “With inflation set to miss the 2% goal over the latter part of the forecast...

actionforex.com

Currency Pair Of The Week: EUR/GBP

The European Central Bank was slightly less dovish when it met last week. Members of the central bank agreed to lower the pace of bond purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), while letting it expire as planned in March 2022. From there, it will continue buying bonds under the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) at a pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. The ECB will then continue to buy bonds at a pace of EUR20 billion until deemed enough. However, given that members left the bond purchases open-ended (in terms of time), it is still possible the ECB could raise rates by the end of 2022. In addition, the next wave of the coronavirus taking over the world could take a toll on Europe. Europeans countries are meeting this week to determine how fast the Omicron variant is spreading around Europe, and what restrictions should be taken to prevent hospitals from becoming overrun, as they were nearly 2 years ago. This could create volatility for the Euro.
EUR/USD Forecast: Bears hold the reins amid escalating Omicron fears

EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase following Friday's slump. Falling US Treasury bond yields limit the dollar's upside for the time being. Investors will remain focused on coronavirus headlines in the absence of high-tier data releases. EUR/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around 1.1250 after falling...
Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EURUSD is correcting towards 1.1227; it has already reached the short-term target at 1.1238. Possibly, today the pair may start a new growth to reach 1.1290 and then resume trading downwards to return to 1.1227. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. GBPUSD is falling with the short-term target...
Tis the season for another rate hike

With economic recovery well underway and inflation likely not as transitory as earlier anticipated, major central banks accelerated the pace of policy normalization. While the Fed and the ECB announced the tapering of their asset purchases programs, the Bank of England surprised the markets, as it raised the key rate by 15bp to 0.25%. The Hungarian central bank also delivered further tightening of monetary conditions, as it raised the key rate and the one-week deposit rate by 30bp to 2.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Moreover, the MNB shifted its interest rate corridor such that the ON deposit rate matches the key rate and the ON lending rate stands at 4.4%. The MNB will also cease its asset purchases program immediately. Despite an aggressive tightening campaign by the MNB, the forint remains weak, as it is holding at around 368 vs. the EUR. We think that the MNB will continue to raise the effective rate aggressively, as the foreign exchange rate remains their key concern. As we are heading toward the holiday season, this week should be relatively calm on the CEE FX market, with the Czech National Bank rate-setting meeting being the highlight. We expect the CNB to deliver another bold move and increase the key rate by 75bp to 3.5% as inflation remains elevated and the koruna continues to underperform. If the CNB disappoints the markets, the koruna could slightly depreciate. Elsewhere, the National Bank of Romania holds a tight grip on the exchange rate, as the leu remains anchored at 4.95 vs. the EUR.
cityindex.co.uk

What does the surprise BOE and less dovish ECB mean for the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

The Bank of England surprised markets AGAIN on Thursday with a hike in interest rates to 0.25%. (Recall at their last meeting they left rates unchanged when a hike was expected.) In addition, the ECB was slightly less dovish as Christine Lagarde announced that the central bank would end PEPP as scheduled. In addition, the ECB will still buy bonds under APP at the pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. It would then maintain bond purchases at EUR20 as deemed necessary. The Great British Pound and Euro make up nearly 70% of the DXY. Therefore, decisions made by these central banks will affect the value of the US Dollar Index!
EUR/USD ebbs back towards 1.1300 after testing top of monthly range

EUR/USD ebbs lower towards 1.1300 after reversing lower from a test of the top of December 1.1230-1.1360ish ranges. As market participants continue to digest this week’s Fed and ECB meeting, conditions will likely be rangebound into the year-end. After a choppy two sessions on Wednesday and Thursday in wake...
EUR/USD: Daily recommendations on major

EUR/USD - 1.1331. Despite euro's impressive rally in post-FOMC New York to 1.1299 on Wednesday, then yesterday's break there to 1.1360 after ECB's unchanged rate decision, subsequent retreat to 1.1299 suggests choppy trading inside recent 1.1187-1.1382 broad range would continue, below 1.1291/99 yields weakness to 1.1254/58 but 1.1223 should contain downside.
EUR/USD: A break of 1.10 is possible early in 2022 – Nomura

EUR/USD is set to downward in the first quarter of the new quarter. Nonetheless, economists at Nomura expect the world’s most popular currency pair to recover some ground in the second quarter. ECB set to maintain accommodative policies into Q1 2022. “Rising COVID-19 cases, lockdowns, a declining euro area...
USD/CAD analysis: Reacts to fundamentals

The USD/CAD has been mapping the recently released macroeconomic data releases and the US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement. At 13:30 GMT on Wednesday, it was revealed that US Retail Sales have increased more than thought. Meanwhile, the Canadian inflation hit expectations. Namely, there is more demand for the USD than though and the CAD demand remains as forecast. This caused a surge and breaking of the channel up pattern to the upside.
