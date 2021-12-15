EUR/USD: Accelerated tapering by the Fed to pull the pair toward 1.10 – Scotiabank

With economic recovery well underway and inflation likely not as transitory as earlier anticipated, major central banks accelerated the pace of policy normalization. While the Fed and the ECB announced the tapering of their asset purchases programs, the Bank of England surprised the markets, as it raised the key rate by 15bp to 0.25%. The Hungarian central bank also delivered further tightening of monetary conditions, as it raised the key rate and the one-week deposit rate by 30bp to 2.4% and 3.6%, respectively. Moreover, the MNB shifted its interest rate corridor such that the ON deposit rate matches the key rate and the ON lending rate stands at 4.4%. The MNB will also cease its asset purchases program immediately. Despite an aggressive tightening campaign by the MNB, the forint remains weak, as it is holding at around 368 vs. the EUR. We think that the MNB will continue to raise the effective rate aggressively, as the foreign exchange rate remains their key concern. As we are heading toward the holiday season, this week should be relatively calm on the CEE FX market, with the Czech National Bank rate-setting meeting being the highlight. We expect the CNB to deliver another bold move and increase the key rate by 75bp to 3.5% as inflation remains elevated and the koruna continues to underperform. If the CNB disappoints the markets, the koruna could slightly depreciate. Elsewhere, the National Bank of Romania holds a tight grip on the exchange rate, as the leu remains anchored at 4.95 vs. the EUR.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO