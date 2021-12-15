ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Driver of Tesla Taxi Involved in Paris Accident Released From Police Custody - Le Parisien

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - French police released the driver of a Tesla Model 3 taxi from custody after a heavy...

740thefan.com

Paris taxi firm suspends use of Tesla Model 3 after accident

PARIS (Reuters) -Leading Paris taxi company G7 has suspended the use of all Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet after a serious accident with one of the cars at the weekend, it said on Tuesday. A company executive said that the 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in it fleet...
TRAFFIC
teslarati.com

Tesla taxi driver in Paris investigated for ‘suspected manslaughter’ following crash

A taxi driver who was operating a Tesla Model 3 in Paris last Saturday is now under a “formal investigation for suspected manslaughter” following the accident. Over the weekend, a French taxi driver employed by Parisian taxi company G7 crashed a Tesla Model 3, resulting in the death of one and twenty injured pedestrians, three of which are in critical condition. The driver told French authorities and his lawyer that the Model 3 accelerated on its own. However, a statement from Tesla executives in Europe, who spoke to France’s Transport Minister, stated that there was no indication of a technical fault, meaning the accident would have been caused by driver error. The driver, who is now in custody with French police for “suspected manslaughter,” said his foot was applied on the brake pedal when the vehicle accelerated on its own. The driver said he attempted to slow the vehicle down by hitting obstacles with the car, including trash bins.
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

Tesla releases findings from Model 3 police patrol car test

Tesla has released findings from its test program of a Model 3 that the automaker custom-built as a police patrol car in the UK. Several electric vehicles, especially Tesla vehicles, are becoming increasingly popular with police departments and emergency services. Any type of use that requires a lot of mileage...
CARS
d1softballnews.com

G7 Paris stops the Tesla Model 3 after a serious accident

G7, the Parisian taxi company, has suspended the Tesla Model 3s in its fleet from service after the fatal accident that occurred last week. The accident was particularly serious. One of the G7 drivers, currently off duty, was driving a Model 3 taxi in Paris when he lost control of the car. Has hit a cyclist and several pedestrians before crashing into a van. The budget is one dead and 20 wounded, including three in critical condition. The driver, practically unharmed, justified himself by saying that a “technical problemor ”caused the car to accelerate by itself. Reopening the controversy on “unintended accelerations ”, the unwanted accelerations, which has already led to a recall imposed by the authorities in China. And also to an investigation opened by the body that supervises road safety in the USA, l‘NHTSA. However, the investigation has ended with an archiving, attributing to “human error”The cause of the accidents. At this point, the investigation opened by the French prosecutor becomes crucial, also given the gravity of the accident.
TRAFFIC
