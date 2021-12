Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown has announced their second headlining 2022 North American outing, The Revolution’s Live Tour, with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Kicking off April 1st in Spokane, the 24-date trek, produced by Frank Productions, will see the acclaimed quartet, hailed for their high-octane live shows, travel throughout the U.S. with stops in Boise, Green Bay, Des Moines, Baltimore, Columbus, Wichita, Birmingham, Greensboro, and Nashville, among others, before wrapping in Knoxville on May 7th. Later in May, Shinedown will head to Daytona Beach for Welcome To Rockville 2022 where they’ll headline Saturday, May 21st alongside Guns N’ Roses and Rise Against.

