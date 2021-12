The majority of people, around 8.3 million, will drive to their destinations – an increase of 27% from 2020 and -7% fewer than 2019. There will be big jumps in the number of people flying, totaling approximately 334,000 domestic, leisure travelers around the Lone Star State– which is a 177% jump from 2020 – and around -20% fewer than 2019 levels. AAA also expects more people will travel by buses, trains and take a cruise – totaling around 171,000 Texans, which represents a 190% increase from last year and a -33% decrease from 2019.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO