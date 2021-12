The tragedy from Travis Scott’s concert is now influencing how music festivals structure their rules and regulations. In the wake of the heart-shattering events that transpired on Nov. 5 at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, the world is still coming to terms with the appalling conditions of the festival. The 2021 Astroworld Festival is now remembered as a night of pure horror, which ended with at least 10 deaths and over 300 concertgoers badly injured due to crowd surges. One of the attendees, Ezra Blount, tragically lost his life at only 9 years old. This led to the implementation of new 18 and older age restrictions by the music festival Rolling Loud. The music festival made this change just one month prior to its December run in California.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO