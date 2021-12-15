Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church plans free Christmas dinner

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio —

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will be holding its 11th Annual Christmas Day Memorial Dinner on Saturday, December 25, 2021.

This year dinner will be served in the Hellenic Hall in a carry out fashion to keep our volunteers and patrons safe due to COVID-19.

The Hellenic Hall is located at 300 S. 4th St., Steubenville, OH 43952.

The dinner is FREE OF CHARGE and everyone is welcome.

Please call 740–282–9835 to reserve your meal and to stop in between 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up your meal.



“Holy Trinity is Blessed and enriched in God‘s love throughout the year,” said Spiro

Alexander. “Last year, due to COVID, we were saddened that we were not able to serve

meals. However, due to generous donations we were able to provide meals with a

donation to the Friendship Room. We know that there is a need. This year, we will do

our best to provide a home cooked meal and fellowship in a carry out fashion. Our door

will be open, and all are welcome for whatever reason to come in and pick up a meal.”



The menu for the day will be a traditional Christmas Day meal consisting of turkey and

dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll and butter, and

desert.



Call 740-282-9835 to place your order.

