‘Charli XCX: Alone Together’ doc detailed

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpening in select theaters and on-demand January 28th, Charli XCX: Alone Together, a new documentary film presented by Greenwich Entertainment and starring and executive produced by Charli XCX, exposes the international pop superstar’s inner self in ways that have never been seen before. When Los Angeles announced a...

themusicuniverse.com

