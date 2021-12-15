Reader’s View: Spend some money on education to inspire us

BRUSH, Colo. — Donna Araujo has been a fixture in this rural community for two decades. Beyond fixing pigtails, wiping runny noses and mediating disagreements between toddlers, she’s been providing crucial child care for families in a town with such a scarcity of options, it qualifies as a “child-care desert.”
I read with interest the Dec. 9 letter “Spend more on sidewalks” suggesting spending stimulus money on fixing sidewalks. My neighbors and I have been asking that very question ever since we were turned in by a passer-by for the condition of our sidewalks. Not everyone can come...
The outpouring of donations and kind wishes from the town of Duxbury to the Duxbury Afghan Resettlement Initiative have been overwhelmingly positive, and citizens know that at least one person in the Afghan family served to help the US military and protected the lives of US soldiers. So we were devastated to read the letter in last week’s Clipper chastising DARI for helping the very people who helped us, and were targeted for death.
I read Mr. Madden’s “Put those in need here first” with my mouth agape. I’m sure someone far more knowledgeable can explain that these refugees, and policies, are not “illegal” as Mr. Madden asserts. Instead, I’d like to dedicate my 400 words to asking this community: Is empathy learned? Is generosity finite? Is wellbeing a “pie” where some have a large slice and others are deprived?
Connecticut officials visited Staples High School in Westport on Monday to hear students discuss how federal COVID-19 reliefs funds should be spent in schools. It’s part of a statewide program announced last month called Voice4Change. Governor Ned Lamont said it’s a first-of-its-kind effort to empower high school students to reimagine the state education system.
I was very disappointed to read the recent letter in the Clipper criticizing the Duxbury Afghan Resettlement Initiative for aiming to settle in Duxbury “illegal immigrants,” “unvetted, unskilled, unknown foreigners invading this land without going through the proper channels,” and suggesting that taxpayer dollars will be used for that purpose. The writer proposed that we should instead “take care of our own.”
As a lifelong resident and Christian who grew up at Holy Family Church, I assure you Mr. Madden, Jesus would disagree with you. “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.”
Elizabeth Lewis’s letter in the Nov. 24 Clipper raised additional legitimate concerns regarding the proposed tree clearing to create farmland on the former DeLorenzo property now owned by the town. As she rightly observed, no formal plan about how the proposed farm is to be managed or funded (...
The ability of the COVID virus to spread and gain a foothold is an example of nature’s survival of the fittest - in this case, the fittest virus. A virus becomes more “fit” through mutations. Over time, mutations (changes in genetic makeup) occur naturally. Most viral mutations are useless dead ends.
I’m writing to thank all who helped to make our annual Rotary Club Festival of Lights event on Nov. 28 such a great success. Thanks to all the Rotarians who volunteered their time. Thanks to Duxbury High School for the Chorus’s carol singing, the Bread Board’s delicious cookies and the Helping Hands group’s arts and crafts table. Thanks to DIY Solar for providing heat lamps. Thanks to all who purchased candles to honor a lost friend or family member—your contributions will support Rotary pr...
The Elderly People Association (i.e. Senior citizens league) one of the biggest as well as leading independent elderly people civil rights associations, presently boasts more than a billion signs on a petition calling for such an immediate fourteen hundred dollars stimulus cheque to deal with extraordinary rising prices. The purpose...
My beautiful wife and I are both 64. We were married late in life, and thus keep our assets separate. My wife is an amazing investor. She retired from a career as a teacher, and did not make much money, but she has amassed $1.5 million through aggressive investing and dollar-cost averaging.
Getting the family finances in order is typically one of those pesky resolutions people make at the start of the year. Unfortunately, not everyone gets around to it. Family spending can get out of control pretty quickly. According to Forbes, red flags the family is spending more than they’re earning include always carrying over a balance on credit cards, picking which bills to pay, and making less money than everyone is spending. If your family finances have warning signs like coming up short at the end of the month, it’s probably time to have a family meeting and get everyone’s spending habits under control. Don’t worry. It’s not as scary as it sounds because of course, there is an app for that.
I shouldn’t be surprised by the ignorance and hate displayed by Neil Madden in last week’s Opinion article. Since Jan. 6 of this year nothing surprises me any more. I have come to realize this is not the country I grew up in. This level of hate and distrust was not in my field of view but was relegated to an extreme minority of the US population. Now I see it in the Clipper.
Christmas is a time for celebrating the season and a time for cutting down trees – and that holiday tradition sometimes leads to discussions about what’s best for the environment: Is it greener to buy a real tree or a fake tree, or abstain altogether? University of New Hampshire forest resources specialist Steven Roberge explained some […]
The end of the year is traditionally a time for reflecting on lessons learned from the past 12 months and looking to the future with optimism. New Year’s resolutions offer us a chance to identify specific ways we can improve our lives and make concrete changes for the better. But for many of us, 2021 had more lowlights than highlights with the pandemic still raging , women’s rights being rolled back , a terrifying climate report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change , and the economy still not working for many Americans .
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, reversing a Trump-era rollback that loosened fuel efficiency standards. A final rule issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of […]
