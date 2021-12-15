ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

BTS teases original webcomic/webnovel

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHYBE and BTS have released the first teaser for 7Fates: CHAKHO, an original webcomic and webnovel, in one of the group’s first appearances since announcing hiatus earlier this month. It’s set for release in January 2022 via WEBTOON and Wattpad. While new music and tours from BTS...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

BTS announces hiatus for time to 'recharge'

Superstar K-pop band BTS announced they will be taking an "extended period of rest" after their upcoming shows. The rest time, announced in a tweet on Sunday, is the group's second hiatus since 2019. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended...
THEATER & DANCE
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

BTS individually join Instagram

BTS have all individually joined Instagram. The Grammy-nominated K-pop group already had a shared account for the band but they have now set up their own individual pages, days after announcing plans for an "extended break". Less than a day after creating their accounts on the platform, the band members...
THEATER & DANCE
Vulture

BTS Is Taking a Vacation

Much like the queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo-bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, the band will be taking an extended period of rest, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter. It’s their first break since 2019, giving Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook a chance to spend the holidays with their families. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read in part. The band is coming hot off a concert in Los Angeles, a performance at AMAs, and reconciling with James Corden.
MUSIC
Anime News Network

Aggretsuko Anime Teases 5th Season

Netflix began streaming the fourth season of the Aggretsuko anime worldwide on Thursday, and the season's tenth and final episode reveals the words "Retsuko will return" and the number "5" in the background, teasing the series' fifth season. Rareko retrurned to direct the fourth season at Fanworks, and the anime's...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcomic#Teases#Seoul#The Band#Hybe#Chakho#Webtoon#Wattpad#Korean#Txt#Enhypen
themusicuniverse.com

HBO renews ‘Music Box’ for season two

A new collection of documentaries will focus on pivotal music moments. HBO has announced that Music Box will return for season two. The upcoming collection of documentaries will continue to explore essential moments in music for an artist or band, an iconic album, or the music industry as a whole. As in season one, each film will be helmed by a different, visionary director.
TV & VIDEOS
darkhorizons.com

“The Matrix Awakens” Experience Teased

Epic Games has announced that a pre-download is now available for “The Matrix Awakens,” a special Unreal Engine 5 experience (NOT a full-fledged game) for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S users. Said download will activate on Thursday night U.S. time during The Game Awards and offers a technical demonstration...
VIDEO GAMES
themusicuniverse.com

BTS announces second extended break

BTS has announced it’s once again taking an extended break, the second in the K-pop boy band’s history. The break is scheduled to begin following the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The sextet just wrapped BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, a four night stand at LA’s SoFi Stadium last week. The band, which initially took an extended break in 2019, decided to regroup in order to engage its fans during the pandemic.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Teases Big Things Ahead With BTS Video

ABC drama Big Sky is teasing about some big things ahead for the series. The show released a behind-the-scenes video on Monday. Big Sky stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick. Some cast members face a perilous question from behind the scenes of the show. The question is put on the...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Music
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. CEO Teases More Original Harry Potter Series

The Harry Potter series is one of the biggest movie franchises of all time and it still goes on until today with the Fantastic Beasts prequel films. Given that Hollywood studios nowadays are relying more on their IPs for content in their streaming services, it seems that it would be inevitable for Warner Bros. to do a Harry Potter series for HBO Max. Now, it looks like that may be in the works.
MOVIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Tank on Making Music Amid Losing His Hearing: 'I Do Have Vertigo Pretty Much Every Day'

R&B singer Tank may have announced his retirement from music, but he's not letting health complications get in the way of his final act. The "Maybe I Deserve" hitmaker revealed this news earlier in the year after explaining that he is going deaf in his right ear and losing his hearing in the other in an Instagram video; he was also diagnosed with an "extreme case of vertigo."
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Drakeo The Ruler Dead At 28

The influential LA rapper Drakeo The Ruler is dead. The Los Angeles Times reports that Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was stabbed Saturday backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival at Banc Of California Stadium in LA’s Exposition Park neighborhood, where he was set to perform. And now journalist Jeff Weiss, who has ceaselessly chronicled Drakeo’s music career and legal battles, has confirmed Drakeo’s death at age 28.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy