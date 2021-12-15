Iced Earth‘s Jon Schaffer named in lawsuit by D.C. Attorney General seeking damages for Capitol riots
Iced Earth guitarist and vocalist Jon Schaffer has been named in a lawsuit by the District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine in part of an effort to recoup costs relating to the Capitol riots of January 6. Racine is attempting to recover millions of dollars in damages incurred...
Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A. Racine announced on Tuesday that his office is suing two far-right groups over their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Racine’s office is suing both the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over the attack, alleging both groups were responsible for the violence that left one Capitol Police officer dead.
Iced Earth guitarist Jon Schaffer is one of the 31 members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers against whom District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a new lawsuit. CNN reports that Racine has filed the complaint “in an effort to recover the millions of dollars the...
The attorney general for Washington, D.C. has filed a civil lawsuit against far-right groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers over their roles in the January 6 assault on the Capitol. Attorney General Karl Racine joins CBSN to discuss the legal action.
Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine on Tuesday sued two far-right extremist groups, accusing them of organizing and participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He left no mystery as to why he’s taking this approach. Racine said the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers violated the Ku Klux Klan...
