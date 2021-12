Lenoir County’s Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently recognized outstanding beginning teachers in their third year of teaching for the month of November. Autaumn Gilbert, Kindergarten Teacher at Southeast Elementary School, Hannah Moody, 8th Grade Teacher at E.B. Frink Middle School, and Katie McRae, English Teacher at Lenoir County Learning Academy for having been chosen by their mentors. Each of these teachers exhibit the qualities of an exceptional educator. They each received a bag filled with a gift card, teaching supplies, as well as a certificate of recognition and a brochure about Delta Kappa Gamma.

LENOIR COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO