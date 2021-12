ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is requiring all employees and students to get a COVID-19 booster shot by Jan. 17. The university said Wednesday the new requirement applies to all individuals eligible for booster shots but that some religious and medical-based exemptions may be granted. The university said individuals who are eligible for booster shots are those who received their second vaccine dose of Pfizer or Moderna on or before June 15, or their single dose of Johnson & Johnson on or before Oct. 15. UNM President Garnett Stokes said the university’s vaccination rates for students, faculty, and staff are well over 90 percent.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO