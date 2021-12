Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff will both skip the FIA Prize Giving Gala in Paris on Thursday in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy. Mercedes announced on Thursday morning that it would not be pushing ahead with an appeal despite its belief race director Michael Masi did not apply the regulations correctly in the closing stages of Sunday’s race, stating its decision was due to the FIA promising a detailed analysis and action as a result. Despite the lack of an appeal, Wolff remains “disillusioned” with Formula 1 and the Mercedes team principal says both he and Hamilton will not attend Thursday’s event despite regulations demanding they do.

