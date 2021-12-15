New Platform Merges Collectibles, NFTs

Batch minting of carbon credit backed NFTs will enable seamless proof of ownership and the ability to transparently retire used credits. XELS, a company utilizing blockchain and other breakthrough technologies to promote a greener planet, revealed its industry-first platform for minting carbon credits as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Known in popular culture for their association with lucrative digital collectibles, NFTs are, at their core, one-of-a-kind digital assets that serve as an immutable proof of ownership. NFTs offer transparency and public traceability, making them the perfect vehicle by which to mint the world’s next generation of fully digital voluntary emissions reductions (VERs, or voluntary carbon credits).
