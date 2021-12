Update 1.49 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Caldera’s addition to Warzone has been causing a lot of excitement around the Warzone community. The new map has been a place of fun since its addition a couple of days ago, but this new Warzone season did not come without its share of fixes and balances. This patch is the first to perform some weapon balance, so make sure you go through all the patch notes and find out if your favorite weapons have been nerfed or buffed. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.49.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO