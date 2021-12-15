Hot Topics

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

As if it wasn’t bad enough that multiple states got hit with horrible...

The Hill

Manchin undercuts Biden, leaving his agenda in limbo

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) stunned fellow Democrats on Sunday by announcing he would not vote for President Biden ’s ambitious climate and social spending bill, which his allies saw as the crowning legislative achievement of his first term. Biden’s plans to address global warming and wealth inequality will now...
CBS News

Moderna says its booster significantly raises Omicron-fighting antibodies

London — Moderna announced preliminary data on Monday that it said showed a third, booster dose of its coronavirus vaccine appeared to significantly increase antibodies that can help fight off an infection with the Omicron variant. Moderna said lab tests showed Omicron-neutralizing antibodies were low after two doses of its jab, but 29 days after a booster dose of 50 micrograms, they increased about 37-fold.
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
NBC News

Fauci warns omicron variant is 'raging around the world'

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the next few weeks will see severe stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world." Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said there is no doubt on omicron's "extraordinary capability" for transmission on Sunday's "Meet the Press." Although the latest coronavirus mutation appears to have less severe symptoms in vaccinated people, Fauci warned that its transmissibility counteracts the mildness of the cases.
CBS News

Netherlands enters strict lockdown amid Omicron surge

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
