Woman, 89, killed in El Monte, suspect in police custody

A man was in custody Wednesday for allegedly killing a woman who investigators believe was his grandmother, authorities said.

El Monte police responded at 10:54 pm. Tuesday to the 11300 block Cedar Circle on a “check the welfare call for service,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“When they arrived, they found a woman lying inside the location suffering from significant trauma to the upper body,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

The 89-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s department reported. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her next of kin.

“Officers received information regarding a possible suspect,” the sheriff’s department statement said. “He was located, detained as a person of interest, and has since been arrested for the murder. … (He) is believed to be the grandson of the victim.”

The name of the 31-year-old man was not immediately released.

The sheriff’s department was assisting El Monte police in the investigation. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.