Festival

Christmas With The Community

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe grandparents and grandkids’ Christmas program is happening next Tuesday and DeDe is going to...

Chillicothe – Community Christmas Dinner

The 7th annual Community Christmas Dinner is December 25th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. Organizer Sharon Brooks says the dine-in option is back this year, allowing people to gather and celebrate with others in the community. The Community Christmas Dinner is held at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
AOL Corp

7-year-old boy living in shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

When 7-year-old Blake penned an annual letter to Santa this week, he likely did not expect his words to be read by thousands of people across the country. But his mom noticed the letter in his backpack, and it struck such a nerve that the domestic violence shelter they are staying at posted it on their Facebook page.
KIDS
WJTV 12

Best gift for nieces from aunts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for nieces from aunts is best?  The bond between an aunt and a niece is special and tends to blossom over time. Consider a way to convey that relationship through a thoughtful, useful gift. Keep in mind that the range of gifts is […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

We are scared to leave our homes, teens confess

"I've seen a lot of young teenagers terrorising old people," 16-year-old researcher CJ, from Bristol, said. She is one of the young people who has either witnessed, been a victim of, or carried out violence, who has been recruited to speak to her peers. It is an attempt to find...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Festival
Society
CBS Boston

Comedian Lenny Clarke Rings Salvation Army Bell In Waltham; Red Kettle Donations Down 20% In Massachusetts This Year

WALTHAM (CBS) — Local comedian Lenny Clarke traded the mic for a big bell on Thursday to promote the Salvation Army, at a time when the charity organization is struggling to fill volunteer shifts and raise money to help Massachusetts communities in need. Clarke was outside Pizzi Farm in Waltham, taking selfies with fans and encouraging people to donate whatever they could. “These people do so much for so many,” Clarke said of the Corps. “They’re wonderful people and they’re always helping others.” The Waltham Corps of the Salvation Army says it provides meals, groceries and tutoring for children in need, as well...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Philly

‘This Is The Season For Giving.’ Drexel University Alumni Provide Turkey Dinners For Families In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a week out from Christmas, and thousands in the Philadelphia area are now stocked up with holiday meals tonight. That’s thanks to a crew of volunteers at Drexel University’s Alumni Turkey Project. Loading 40-pound boxes into cars, vans, and trucks for hours on end — all to give people a happy holiday. “This is the season for giving,” Bernard Green, the vice chair for the Alumni Board of Governors, told CBS3. “The opportunity to be out here with everyone to do this, it’s just a great time.” Celebrating its 48th year, the event handed out more than 2,200 turkey...
CHARITIES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
LIFESTYLE
The Trussville Tribune

Home Services: Planning for a healthier holiday season

Special to The Tribune AUBURN UNIVERSITY — Bright lights, festive music and overall cheer are usually associated with the holiday season. Another passion for many during what is dubbed the most wonderful time of the year is breaking out that family cookbook with recipes passed down through generations. Holiday meals may not traditionally be thought […]
RECIPES
bouldercityreview.com

Woman gives Christmas dinner to community

Rather than spending money on presents this holiday season, a Boulder City woman is hosting a dinner for those who have nowhere to go on Christmas Day. “I usually spend so much at Christmas on frivolous stuff. … I figured the money could be spent on those who need it rather than on stuff I don’t need,” said Erin Jones, who has lived in Boulder City since 2015.
BOULDER CITY, NV
ktvo.com

Volunteers will provide free Christmas meal for Ottumwa community

OTTUMWA, Iowa — UAW Local 74 members are preparing their annual Christmas dinner. This holiday season, they are preparing to bring a free Christmas Dinner to the Ottumwa community. UAW 74 member Chris Laursen says this tradition was created by the Ottumwa Masons in 1982. “My favorite part of...
OTTUMWA, IA

