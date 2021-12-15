Christmas With The Community

WALTHAM (CBS) — Local comedian Lenny Clarke traded the mic for a big bell on Thursday to promote the Salvation Army, at a time when the charity organization is struggling to fill volunteer shifts and raise money to help Massachusetts communities in need. Clarke was outside Pizzi Farm in Waltham, taking selfies with fans and encouraging people to donate whatever they could. “These people do so much for so many,” Clarke said of the Corps. “They’re wonderful people and they’re always helping others.” The Waltham Corps of the Salvation Army says it provides meals, groceries and tutoring for children in need, as well...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO