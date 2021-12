BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is getting in the holiday spirit by extending its winter hours. In a Facebook post, the Buffalo Zoo says it will be open every day from Friday, December 17 through Sunday, January 2 from 10 am to 4 pm The only change within those dates is it will be open on December 24 from 10 am to 1:30 pm.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO