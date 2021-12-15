What is the Fed taper? An economist explains

The Federal Reserve took a big step in their battle with inflation today when they announced plans to taper asset purchases by $60 billion a month. In November they were cutting purchases by $15 billion a month and in December they raised that amount to $30 billion. They also raised their inflation forecasts for 2021 and 2022 and lowered their unemployment rate projection for the coming year. While GDP growth for 2022 was revised higher, this year’s rate was revised lower. “Solid” job gains and “elevated” levels of inflation has more Fed officials favoring a rate hike next year. In fact, 12 out of 18 policymakers see 3 rate hikes next year which is far more aggressive than September. The prospect of more rate hikes should have driven the dollar higher and stocks lower but instead, equities rallied and the dollar gave up its post FOMC gains.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO