BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild and gray wrap to the work week, showers are possible Friday night. Rain will be widely scattered and off and on through Saturday morning. A stalled front will linger near the Baltimore area, keeping a chance for showers in the forecast. A good chunk of our Saturday looks dry though, with wet weather reappearing after dinnertime. Afternoon temperatures won’t make it past the mid 50s. That final burst of moisture will be a result of the cold front swinging through. Rain totals shouldn’t exceed 0.15”. As the system pulls away from Maryland on Sunday, skies will clear and colder air...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO