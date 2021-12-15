ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri school district ordered to pay millions to transgender student

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri jury ruled a school district must pay a transgender student $4 million for sex discrimination.

The Blue Springs School District in Kansas City was found liable by a jury for sex discrimination after the district denied a male transgender student use of the boys’ restrooms and locker rooms, KSHB reported.

The student had legally changed his name in 2010 and amended his birth certificate to reflect his current name and gender in 2014, before the lawsuit was filed, The Associated Press reported. The lawsuit alleged that although the state recognized the student as a boy, the district refused to do so.

In a statement, the Blue Springs School District told KSHB, “The district disagrees with the verdict and will be seeking appropriate relief from the trial court and court of appeals if necessary.”

In June, the U.S. Department of Education said transgender students are protected under Title IX, which bans sex-based discrimination in all federally funded schools, The New York Times previously reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter took the stand Friday at her manslaughter trial in the shooting death of Black motorist Daunte Wright. Potter, 49, has said she meant to draw her Taser instead of her gun when she shot the 20-year-old Wright...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Coronavirus: CDC endorses ‘test-to-stay’ policies in schools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said that unvaccinated school children exposed to COVID-19 can safely continue attending school if they mask up and undergo at least twice-weekly testing. The endorsement of “test-to-stay” policies comes after officials spent months working with school districts nationwide to evaluate the...
EDUCATION
