ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

JFK assassination: National Archives releases previously classified documents

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NHueI_0dNpcUPm00

WASHINGTON — The National Archives on Wednesday released nearly 1,500 previously classified records connected to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The documents appeared online after President Joe Biden in October delayed their release to give officials more time to review them, a process slowed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a memo, the president said the delay was “necessary to protect against identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement, or the conduct of foreign relations” and that those concerns outweigh “the public interest in immediate disclosure.”

>> Related: White House delays release of JFK assassination files; cites ‘identifiable harm’

The release left more than 10,000 documents either partially redacted or unreleased in their entirety, CNN reported. Biden in October set a Dec. 15, 2022, deadline for a more “comprehensive release” of documents.

In 1992, Congress passed the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act aimed at making public records relevant to Kennedy’s assassination. Polls have shown that many Americans continue to believe Kennedy died Nov. 22, 1963, in a conspiracy that involved more than just Lee Harvey Oswald, the man charged in the former president’s death. A 2013 poll by Gallup found that only 30% of Americans believed Oswald was the lone gunman responsible for killing Kennedy.

Oswald was killed by nightclub owner Jack Ruby on live television before he could face a jury.

In 2018, President Donald Trump delayed the release of records related to Kennedy’s death until October 2021, citing national security concerns, according to The Washington Post.

In the decades since Kennedy’s assassination, officials have released more than 5 million pages of records related to the shooting.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Additional secret JFK assassination files released

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives on Wednesday made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government’s investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The disclosure of secret cables, internal memos and other documents satisfies a deadline set in October by President Joe Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Oswald met KGB before JFK assassination, delayed records dump shows

Lee Harvey Oswald met with a KGB agent just two months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, according to newly unsealed confidential documents stemming from JFK’s murder. The CIA memos, part of a trove of nearly 1,500 documents released Wednesday by the National Archives and Records Administration,...
POTUS
Axios

Biden administration releases 1,500 files on JFK assassination probe

The Biden administration published almost 1,500 documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination in 1963. Why it matters: The National Archives' release of the internal memos, cables and other files concerning the U.S. government's investigation into Kennedy's death follows a long campaign by advocates to have all documents connected to his killing declassified, the Washington Post notes.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Prank calls, tapped phones, and KGB killers: What we learned so far from the 1,500 new JFK assassination files

On Wednesday, the US government released 1,491 previously secret documents concerning the assassination of President John F Kennedy in 1963.Most Americans, and many people around the globe, have never believed the official report of the Warren Commission that JFK was killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, an unbalanced former US marine, acting alone without any help.Indeed, of all the unresolved mysteries of the 20th century, JFK’s death is the one where the border between conspiracy theory and reasonable speculation is thinnest.The new documents seem likely only to deepen that darkness, with many of them already released in partial, redacted form. Nevertheless,...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jack Ruby
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News’ Legal Jeopardy Is Real, but Not for the Most Cited Reasons

From QAnon to anti-vaxxers, we are living in a golden age of conspiratorial thinking. And now comes a big court ruling that should give any media entity that traffics in questionable nonsense some pause. On Thursday, a judge rejected Fox News’ motion to dismiss in a lawsuit claiming the Sean Hannity network defamed Dominion Voting Systems in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, which Joe Biden won. The 52-page opinion from Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis certainly deserves attention, but it’s easy to lose sight of just why it’s important. So before getting to the real issues that should prompt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Forbes editor says he testified before Trump grand jury

The editor of Forbes magazine testified Thursday before the grand jury hearing evidence in a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump and his business practices, answering questions about an article examining whether the former president inflated his wealth. Forbes editor Randall Lane wrote in a post on the business...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Relations#The National Archives#Usnatarchives#White House#Cnn#Americans#Gallup#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
42K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy